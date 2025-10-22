DOL Relaunches Online Tool Empowering Youth with Career Tools

WILMINGTON – Today marks the relaunch of the Delaware Career Resource Network (DCRN), a newly designed online resource for students from Kindergarten to 12th grade, educators and families to learn more about career pathways, training options, and jobs that are in demand now and in the future.

DCRN, led by the Delaware Department of Labor, is dedicated to empowering young people with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in today’s workforce. By providing access to up-to-date career resources and industry-aligned pathways to employment, DCRN helps prepare Delaware youth for meaningful careers. Today’s announcement marks another important step in fulfilling Governor Matt Meyer’s Executive Order 1, advancing youth workforce development initiatives that strengthen Delaware’s communities, schools, and economy.

“As Delaware’s workforce continues to evolve, it’s essential that we equip our students with data-driven tools to navigate a changing job market,” said Delaware Department of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie. “I encourage every student and family to explore the platform, discover future career opportunities, and take the first steps toward turning those aspirations into reality.”

Key Features of the DCRN Website:

An age and grade-focused guide for students starting in Kindergarten to 12th grade.

Projections on high-demand careers.

A user-friendly job‐seeker interface that guides students through resume tools, assessment quizzes, and skill-gap planning.

Information on apprenticeship programs, scholarships and career pathways.

Go to https://labor.delaware.gov/dcrn/ to access the Delaware Career Resource Network.