Blackboard Named a Commander in the 2025 Tambellini StarChart™ for Learning Management Systems for 2nd Consecutive Year

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthology, the leading educational technology company, today announced that its learning management system (LMS), Blackboard® , has been named a Commander in the “Tambellini StarChart™: 2025 Teaching and Learning Series — Learning Management Systems” for the second year in a row. The recognition highlights Blackboard’s ongoing innovation and its collaborative approach to helping higher education institutions deliver meaningful impact in the classroom.“Blackboard is positioning itself as an innovative, client-focused LMS partner, helping institutions deliver scalable and engaging educational experiences,” said Matthew Winn, Ph.D., Senior Analyst at the Tambellini Group. “The current solution clearly reflects that commitment in action.”Key features highlighted in the report include flexible grading options and an AI-powered design assistant that provides course design recommendations for instructors and supports the creation of grading rubrics and various assessment types to save time and enhance instructor efficiency.Blackboard’s AVA (Anthology Virtual Assistant) will introduce a new generation of AI-powered tools for instructors and students. AVA is designed to deliver meaningful, time-saving support for everyday teaching and learning tasks—further advancing Blackboard’s mission to make digital education more efficient, intuitive, and impactful.“Being recognized again as a Commander by Tambellini affirms the progress we’ve made through close collaboration with our customers,” said Nicolaas Matthijs, Chief Product Officer at Anthology. “We’re demonstrating value today while staying focused on solving the evolving challenges facing institutions, educators and learners—and doing so in a way that’s transparent, accessible, and built into the core experience.”The Tambellini StarChart™ report evaluates leading LMS providers based on innovation, functionality, customer satisfaction, and long-term market strategy. Blackboard’s continued placement as a Commander reflects its strong market position and commitment to driving the future of digital teaching and learning.The Tambellini Group is a leading independent technology research, analyst, and advisory firm dedicated exclusively to higher education.About AnthologyAnthology delivers education and technology solutions so that students can reach their full potential and learning institutions thrive. Millions of students around the world are supported throughout their education journey via Anthology’s SaaS solutions and supporting services, including the award-winning Blackboard(LMS), AnthologyStudent (SIS/ERP), and AnthologyReach (CRM). Through the Power of Together, we are uniquely inspiring educators and institutions with innovation that is meaningful, simple and intelligent to help customers redefine what’s possible and create life-changing opportunities for people everywhere. www.anthology.com

