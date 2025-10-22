Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Sells North Park Value-Add Multifamily Complex

4142 Louisiana St

The 4 Units at 4142-48 Louisiana St in North Park have sold to a local private investor for $1,550,000.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) and James Carter, Senior Managing Partner / Broker represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of a 4-unit value-add apartment community in the heart of the North Park. The property, located at 4142-48 Louisiana St San Diego, CA 92104, is in one of San Diego's strongest markets for rental demand and is right down the street from the Layfette Hotel. The asset consists of four (4) 1Bedroom / 1Bathroom detached cottage-style units, and is situated on a 6,980sf lot with 2,160sf of total building footprint. Tenant amenities include four (4) single-car garages, private yards for each unit, functional floorplans, and an onsite laundry facility."'The Cottages on Louisiana' is a unique asset with huge untapped potential in one of San Diego's most desirable submarkets. We procured multiple offers and ultimately the sellers selected an all cash local investor who gave the sellers time to find the replacement property for their 1031 Exchange." said La Bruna. The final closing price was $1,550,000.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.