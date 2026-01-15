APARTMENT REALTY GROUP (ARG) PRODUCES $115M IN SAN DIEGO MULTIFAMILY SALES VOLUME

Apartment Realty Group

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rounding out 2025 with over $115,000,000 in sales volume, managing principal James Carter's Apartment Realty Group looks to continue its momentum into 2026. "For over 20 years we've consistently provided apartment owners with value-add brokerage and advisory services and delivered exceptional results through all market cycles. In a year which was marked by challenges with rising interest rates, geopolitical conflicts, and state/local legislative changes, owners relied heavily on our experience and expertise for guidance" said Carter." Apartment Realty Group closed fifty transactions, including twenty-one 1031 exchanges. Senior Vice President, Angelo La Bruna stated, "Deal flow and investor interest remains strong for both core locations and well-priced apartment assets in San Diego County. We are excited to see that sentiment push the market forward into 2026."

