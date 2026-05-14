Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Sells 5-Unit Property in Downtown La Mesa

4869-71 Pine Street

A 5-Unit Multifamily Complex in the heart of La Mesa has sold for $1,525,000.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Carter, Senior Managing Broker/Partner, and Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented the buyer in the sale of a value-add 5-unit multifamily property in the beautiful downtown community of La Mesa. The property, located at 4869-71 Pine Street La Mesa, CA 91942 is in one of San Diego's strongest markets for rental demand and is a short walk to the Downtown La Mesa shops and restaurants. The asset has significant upside in rental income and consists of one (1) detached 2Bedroom / 1Bathroom house and four (4) 1Bedroom / 1Bathroom units which are situated on a large 6,946sf lot with 2,759sf of total building footprint. Tenant Amenities include an onsite laundry facility and ample off-street parking."This property on Pine Street in Downtown La Mesa was the perfect replacement property for our client who was executing a 1031 exchange. Our buyer sold a single family house and traded into this 5-Unit asset increasing her cash flow and equity," said La Bruna. The final closing price was $1,525,000.

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