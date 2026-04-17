Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Sells 6-Unit Trophy Asset in Coastal Carlsbad

6 Units - Carlsbad Village

ARG procures five offers and sells 3177 Lincoln St for $3,190,000 to an all-cash buyer.

SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented the seller in the sale of a coastal value-add 6-unit multifamily property in the beautiful beach community of Carlsbad Village. The property, located at 3177 Lincoln St Carlsbad, CA, is in one of San Diego's strongest markets for rental demand and is a short walk to the beach and all that Downtown Carlsbad Village has to offer. The asset has 27% upside in rental income and consists of four (4) 2Bedroom / 1Bathroom townhome style units and two (2) 1Bedroom / 1Bathroom apartment units which are situated on a large 8,160sf lot with 5,044sf of total building footprint. Tenant Amenities include an onsite laundry facility, ten (10) off-street parking spots, and ocean views from select units."This property on Lincoln St in Carlsbad Village has everything an investor looks for: large floorplans with parking near the beach with substantial upside in rental income. We procured five offers and ultimately awarded the contract to an all-cash buyer who closed inside of one month." said La Bruna. The final closing price was $3,190,000.

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