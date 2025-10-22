'A Check For Life' Launches National Casting Tour — First Stop Atlanta, November 15

Terence Bradford, A Check For Life A Check For Life

Financial Literacy Competition Series Offers $100,000 Grand Prize and Cash Rewards for Viewers at Home

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Check For Life , the groundbreaking new financial literacy competition series, is launching a five-city casting tour beginning November 15 in Atlanta to find contestants ready to change their financial future.The tour continues in Houston (November 22), Dallas (December 6), Los Angeles (December 13), and New York (December 20). Registration is open now at ACheckForLife.comHosted by Terence Bradford, A Check For Life blends financial education, entertainment, and transformation. Contestants face real-world money challenges designed to teach critical financial skills — while competing for a $100,000 grand prize and the opportunity to secure their very own “check for life.”But the winning doesn’t stop there. Viewers at home can also win money for their own Check For Life Account, and America will vote to help advance participants. Even those who are eliminated walk away with cash toward their own accounts — making this the show where everyone wins.“I grew up watching my mama choose between the light bill and groceries,” Bradford says. “I built businesses, made money, lost money, and learned the hard way that nobody teaches us this stuff. A Check For Life exists because I refuse to let another generation figure it out alone. If we reach one million people — if we change one million stories — then we've started something that matters.”Each episode features financial mentors and entrepreneurs guiding participants through challenges that test strategy, resilience, and mindset. The nationwide casting tour gives applicants a chance to share their personal money story and prove why they’re ready for transformation.The A Check For Life casting tour will visit:Atlanta – November 15, 2025Houston – November 22, 2025Dallas – December 6, 2025Los Angeles – December 13, 2025New York – December 20, 2025Full venue details and registration are available at ACheckForLife.comAbout A Check For LifeA Check For Life is America’s leading financial literacy television event — blending competition, education, and personal empowerment to help one million people achieve lasting financial change. Hosted by Terence Bradford, the show turns financial education into life-changing entertainment where everyone walks away a winner.Media Contact:

