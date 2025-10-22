Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Partner Douglas E. Singer Recognized in the 2025 Westchester Power 100

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Logo Douglas E. Singer, Partner at Falcon Rappaport & Berkman

MOUNT KISCO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (FRB) is proud to announce that Douglas E. Singer has been recognized in the 2025 Westchester Power 100 . This annual list, compiled by City & State in partnership with journalist Aaron Short, highlights Westchester County’s most influential leaders, including political leaders, business executives, nonprofit leaders, and other key power brokers shaping Westchester’s future.Doug has built a career at the intersection of business and purpose, helping companies create meaningful social and environmental impact while achieving sustainable growth. Before joining Falcon Rappaport & Berkman in 2024, he founded and led two law firms and practiced at several prominent New York City firms. Today, he heads FRB’s Social Enterprise and Impact Investing Group , guiding purpose-driven businesses in structuring their operations, achieving B Corp certification, and pursuing initiatives designed to advance both social good and business objectives.Doug’s recognition in the Westchester Power 100 underscores his leadership in the growing field of impact investing and social enterprise law. His work exemplifies how legal expertise can enable businesses to create lasting positive change in their communities while navigating complex corporate and regulatory landscapes.“It’s an honor to be recognized among so many talented leaders who are helping shape the future of Westchester County,” said Douglas E. Singer. “At Falcon Rappaport & Berkman, we believe that business can—and should—be a powerful force for good. I’m grateful to work with clients who share that vision and are committed to driving both economic and social value in our communities.”Beyond his legal practice, Doug serves as General Counsel and Executive Committee Board Member for The Business Council of Westchester and has contributed significantly to nonprofit causes, including his tenure as chair of the local chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, now known as Blood Cancer United.“Doug’s leadership in impact investing and social enterprise law reflects the best of what we strive for as a firm,” said Moish E. Peltz, Co-Managing Partner of FRB. “He combines deep legal insight with a genuine commitment to creating positive change—helping our community grow sustainably while staying true to its values.”Falcon Rappaport & Berkman congratulates Doug on this well-deserved honor and celebrates his continued commitment to empowering businesses to make a difference in Westchester and beyond.Read more about the 2025 Westchester Power 100 and Doug's recognition:Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.For more information or inquiries, please contact Abby Winckler at pr@frblaw.com or visit frblaw.com.

