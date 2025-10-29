Imgix Expands Its Platform with Smarter Video Capabilities

Turn your static images into videos to drive engagement. Auto-generate highlight reels with video previews.

New release brings smart automation and creative control to video editing, powered by the same platform trusted to deliver billions of images every day.

Video is now a core part of every digital experience. With these new tools, we’re giving our customers smarter ways to manage their video content at scale without adding complexity to their stack.” — Chris Zacharias, CEO and Founder of Imgix

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imgix , the intelligent visual media platform, today announced a major expansion of its video capabilities. The latest release introduces video previews, smart cropping, watermarking, and image-to-video creation, giving teams greater control and efficiency in how they produce and deliver content. Built on the same trusted foundation as its industry-leading image technology, Imgix Video provides a unified way to manage, transform, and deliver visual assets with speed and precision.This launch brings video to the forefront of the Imgix platform, applying the same intelligence and scalability that have long defined its image services to dynamic content. With automation, a developer-friendly API, and intuitive editing tools, Imgix Video helps teams accelerate production, maintain brand consistency, and publish confidently across every format and platform.This release introduces the following new capabilities:- Image-to-video helps brands turn existing product photos, real estate listings, or editorial imagery into short-form videos that drive engagement and conversions.- Video previews automatically generate short highlight clips that capture the most engaging moments from longer videos, reducing editing time while enhancing content and product discovery.- Smart cropping uses content-aware automation to frame videos for vertical, square, or widescreen formats, ensuring the subject remains centered and reducing manual editing.- Watermarking reinforces brand identity and safeguards content by embedding customizable logos, overlays, or text directly into video assets.“Video has become essential to how brands tell their stories online,” said Chris Zacharias, CEO and Founder of Imgix. “We designed these updates to make video creation and delivery as simple and scalable as images so our customers can focus on creating impactful visual experiences.”As demand for high-quality video grows, Imgix continues to expand its intelligent media infrastructure to meet it. With one unified platform for images and video, teams can create, optimize, and deliver content faster while maintaining consistency and reducing complexity across every channel.About Imgix:Imgix combines cutting-edge AI, data, and visual intelligence to help businesses grow through impactful visual media. With over 60,000 customers and serving more than 8 billion image requests daily, Imgix delivers tools that optimize visual content for performance, accessibility, and personalization. Leveraging AI-powered features like intelligent cropping, background removal and replacement, text-to-image and image-to-video, Imgix empowers brands such as Porsche, Unsplash, Skims, and thousands more to create engaging experiences, improve SEO, and scale content delivery effortlessly. By uniting innovation with a relentless focus on customer success, Imgix is redefining how businesses harness visual media to drive results.

