Imgix Advances AI-Powered and Enterprise Solutions for Visual Media

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imgix , a leader in visual media optimization, management, and creation, today announced new capabilities that will transform how businesses produce and distribute visual content. Imgix is introducing functionality that addresses critical business needs, such as generating dynamic video content and ensuring privacy compliance, while announcing exciting new possibilities for content creation.Key feature highlights include:- An image-to-video feature that transforms your still photos into scroll-stopping video content. This AI-powered tool creates cinematic, platform-ready visuals, bringing your images to life in a more engaging and natural way for your audience.- A text-to-image generator that turns text prompts into high-quality, custom visuals so you can create professional results with limited resources or design expertise.- An object replacement tool that swaps out unwanted objects in your visuals with natural, AI-generated alternatives. Imagine being able to refresh product visuals to align with seasonal trends or customize real estate photos to suit buyer preferences without the hassle of a photoshoot.- License plate detection and blurring, which automatically identifies and blurs license plates in images to ensure privacy compliance for automotive marketplaces, real estate photography, and more.In addition to AI-powered innovations, Imgix now delivers enterprise-grade solutions that provide robust security, scalability, and adaptability for modern business needs. From Single Sign-On (SSO) to expanded video processing support, these offerings help customers strengthen compliance, streamline operations, and prepare for the next era of visual media.“Personalization is the next frontier in AI content generation,” said Chris Zacharias, Founder & CEO of Imgix. “At Imgix, we’re uniting images, data, and intelligence to help brands create deeper, more meaningful connections with their audiences. These latest innovations help our customers produce impactful visuals faster, optimize workflows with greater efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving creative landscape.”For a deeper dive into these features, explore the full release . You can also join Imgix for a webinar on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 9AM PST, to see these features in action. Register to secure your spot.About Imgix:Imgix combines cutting-edge AI, data, and visual intelligence to help businesses grow through impactful visual media. With over 60,000 customers and serving more than 8 billion image requests daily, Imgix delivers tools that optimize visual content for performance, accessibility, and personalization. Leveraging AI-powered features like intelligent cropping, background removal and replacement, text-to-image and image-to-video, Imgix empowers brands such as Porsche, Unsplash, Skims, and thousands more to create engaging experiences, improve SEO, and scale content delivery effortlessly. By uniting innovation with a relentless focus on customer success, Imgix is redefining how businesses harness visual media to drive results.

