Imgix Makes Advanced Visual Media Platform Universally Available For All Customers

Imgix customers now get access to the entire platform including AI editing, image and video optimization and transformation, and more. AI features such as Super Resolution help you breathe new life into low resolution or outdated images. Background transformations made easy with AI-powered replacement and removal features.

AI editing, video optimization, and transformative media tools now available to help all customers deliver visual content faster with greater creative control.

Imgix is an end-to-end platform that supports every stage of the visual workflow. With full access, customers can now move faster, create more impactful experiences, and achieve better results.” — Chris Zacharias, CEO and Founder of Imgix

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imgix, the intelligent visual media platform, today announced that all customers now have access to its full suite of features, including its image optimization, video processing, and AI-powered editing solutions. By combining these capabilities into a single, API-first platform, teams can now manage and create all their visual content in one place. That means faster time-to-market, more consistent branding, and fewer resources spent switching between tools for marketers, designers, and developers alike.With full access to the platform, customers can now: Edit with AI : Use features such as background and object removal or replacement, generative fill, text-to-image, and super resolution to reduce manual editing efforts. Transform Visuals at Scale : Automate repetitive tasks such as format conversion, quality adjustments, and focal point cropping, along with asset organization. Deliver Faster Video : Optimize and generate video content for web and mobile with lightning-fast compression and delivery.- Simplify Stacks: Replace multiple design and delivery tools with one centralized solution that flows seamlessly from your image source to your users’ screens.“Visual media is at the heart of every digital experience, and keeping up with the latest innovations shouldn’t mean cobbling together a dozen different solutions,” said Chris Zacharias, CEO and Founder of Imgix. “That’s why we designed Imgix as an end-to-end platform that supports every stage of the visual workflow. Now that every customer has full access, they can move faster, create more impactful experiences, and achieve better results.”In addition, every AI feature at Imgix is engineered with responsibility in mind. Our models are trained on licensed data with outputs safe for commercial use, helping your brand stay compliant and free of copyright risk. From automation to generation, Imgix gives you the confidence to move fast without compromising creative integrity. Explore what’s possible by starting your free trial today at imgix.com.About Imgix:Imgix combines cutting-edge AI, data, and visual intelligence to help businesses grow through impactful visual media. With over 60,000 customers and serving more than 8 billion image requests daily, Imgix delivers tools that optimize visual content for performance, accessibility, and personalization. Leveraging AI-powered features like intelligent cropping, background removal and replacement, text-to-image and image-to-video, Imgix empowers brands such as Porsche, Unsplash, Skims, and thousands more to create engaging experiences, improve SEO, and scale content delivery effortlessly. By uniting innovation with a relentless focus on customer success, Imgix is redefining how businesses harness visual media to drive results.

Make Every Pixel Count with Imgix

