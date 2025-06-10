Denise Odenkirk, V.P. Supplier Sales, GHX to Speak at Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) Forum

Denise Odenkirk VP Supplier Sales GHX: C4UHC 2025 Symposium Speakers

C4UHC 2025 Symposium Advocating for Standardized Healthcare Vendor Credentialing Slated for June 23-26 at Margaritaville Resort Orlando.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC) announces Denise Odenkirk, Vice President, Supplier Sales, GHX, as a featured speaker at the C4UHC 2025 Symposium , held June 23–26 at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando in Orlando, Florida.In her role at GHX, an industry-leading platform for smarter, more resilient supply chains, Odenkirk collaborates with manufacturers, distributors, and hospitals to improve their business processes by leveraging GHX solutions. With over 30 years of experience in healthcare from a manufacturing, distribution, and third-party logistics perspective, her insights will be invaluable at this year’s symposium, themed “Navigating Forward: The Voices of Vendor Credentialing.”Odenkirk will speak to attendees about her distinct, thought-provoking take on the persistent challenges—and overlooked opportunities—in healthcare vendor credentialing.“With clarity and passion, Denise Odenkirk will provide a multidimensional lens to our issues surrounding healthcare vendor credentialing,” said Nancy Pakieser, Executive Director of C4UHC. “Her background in sales operations, logistics, and IT will expand and elevate the conversation to ‘real talk’ our attendees will appreciate.”“As we prepare for C4UHC’s 2025 Symposium, the theme ‘Navigating Forward: The Voices of Vendor Credentialing’ has gained a deeper meaning,” said Christina Myers, Board Chair of C4UHC. “In conversations with stakeholders across our industry, it’s becoming clear that new ideas are too often going unheard. We are truly excited to add Denise Odenkirk and her practical perspectives to this year’s forum to help reframe long-standing challenges as opportunities for progress.”Odenkirk’s career began in IT leadership roles at Warner-Lambert and Aventis and expanded to include Operations while at Bracco Diagnostics, Owens & Minor, and Symmetry Surgical. Her passion is to enhance healthcare supply chain business processes, and she is dedicated to helping companies optimize their overall healthcare supply chain efficiency. Odenkirk earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing and an MIS minor from the University of Delaware.Scheduled for June 23-26, the 2025 C4UHC Symposium will gather healthcare providers, suppliers, vendor credentialing organizations, and system advocates from across the country to explore how adopting the ANSI SC 1-2020 Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare can improve patient outcomes, reduce waste, and enhance supply chain performance across the U.S. healthcare system.To register or learn more, please visit: https://c4uhc.org/symposium2025/ About C4UHC:The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing (C4UHC) exists to promote the common business interests of organizations in the healthcare ecosystem by supporting the adoption of a national standard for supplier credentialing. This work aims to protect patient safety and confidentiality, reduce duplicative costs, and meet the needs of both providers and suppliers. https://c4uhc.org/about About ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020:The ANSI NEMA SC-1 2020 standard sets a benchmark for supplier credentialing in healthcare, helping ensure safety, quality, and efficiency in hospital operations.

