Nasutsa Mabwa Receives 2025 Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Award from WPO and W.E.W.

WPO and W.E.W. honor Nasutsa Mabwa as one of 24 women entrepreneurs driving economic growth and community impact.

It’s an incredible honor to be recognized alongside so many powerful women who are shaping their industries and communities. This award reflects our team’s hard work and purpose-driven leadership.” — Nasutsa Mabwa

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nasutsa Mabwa , CEO and Co-Owner of ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons , has been named one of the recipients of the 2025 Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards, presented by the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) in partnership with Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) and sponsored by J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking.This prestigious honor recognizes 24 trailblazing women business owners across North America who are driving economic growth and creating lasting community impact. The award ceremony took place in Chicago, Illinois, celebrating the achievements of exceptional female leaders in industries ranging from technology to hospitality to construction.“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized alongside so many powerful women who are shaping their industries and communities,” said Nasutsa Mabwa. “This award is a reflection of the hard work of our entire team at ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons, our commitment to community resilience, and the power of women leading with purpose.”As CEO, Nasutsa Mabwa has played a pivotal role in scaling ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons into one of Chicagoland’s leading disaster restoration firms. Under her leadership, the company has expanded its reach across Chicago, the North Shore, Lake County, and DuPage County—providing expert water and fire damage restoration , mold remediation, and specialty cleaning services.Mabwa’s leadership has been widely recognized for its focus on operational excellence, workforce development, and social impact. The company is an MBE/WBE-certified franchise, an Inc. 5000 honoree, and a recipient of the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics and the Chicago Star Awards.Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization, praised this year’s honorees, stating, “These honorees inspire us all to dream bigger and lead with purpose. Each of these women has built a business that not only drives economic success but also contributes lasting value to their communities.”The Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards underscore the importance of purpose-driven leadership. According to Betty Hines, Founder and CEO of Women Elevating Women, “These trailblazing women remind us that we must be our own capital—creating opportunity and economic impact from within our own ecosystems.”About Nasutsa MabwaNasutsa Mabwa is a Chicago business leader, entrepreneur, and community advocate. As CEO of ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons, she has focused on strengthening operational capacity, scaling impact, and creating meaningful jobs in the restoration and construction sector. Her work reflects a deep commitment to advancing women- and minority-owned businesses.About ServiceMaster Restoration By SimonsFounded in Chicago in 1929, ServiceMaster is the nation’s oldest professional restoration brand. ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons is an MBE/WBE-certified franchise providing IICRC-certified water and fire damage restoration, mold remediation, and specialty cleaning services. With over 40 years of local service, the company proudly serves residential and commercial clients across Chicago and the North Shore.420 W. Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60654(773) 376-1110

