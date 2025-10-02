ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons Releases 2025 Fire Damage Recovery Guide for Homeowners
ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons technician assessing heavy smoke and fire damage in a Chicago kitchen, explaining recovery steps to the homeowner.
A restoration specialist walks homeowners through a smoke-damaged bedroom, evaluating the extent of fire damage and planning cleanup.
Free expert-written guide explains costs, insurance, health risks, and step-by-step recovery after a home fire.
The comprehensive resource, authored by Sam Simon, an IICRC Master Fire & Water Restorer, gives homeowners a clear roadmap for what to do after a house fire — from the first 24 hours to insurance claims, cleanup costs, and long-term health risks.
“When the flames are out, the hardest part begins,” said Sam Simon, Master Fire & Water Restorer at ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons. “This guide was written to take the confusion out of recovery and give families practical, step-by-step answers when they need it most.”
The 2025 edition covers:
What to do in the first 24 hours after a fire
Which items can be saved vs. must be discarded
How long fire restoration really takes
What insurance policies typically cover — and what they don’t
DIY smoke cleanup risks vs. professional restoration methods
Cost ranges for smoke cleanup, single-room fires, and full structural rebuilds
The guide also addresses hidden health dangers from smoke and soot, citing CDC and EPA data, and explains how HVAC contamination can continue spreading toxins long after the fire is out.
As part of the release, ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons emphasizes its 40+ years of Chicagoland expertise, national ServiceMaster brand legacy dating back to 1929, and its credentials as both an IICRC Certified Firm and a proud member of the Restoration Industry Association (RIA).
The full 2025 guide is available at:
Fire Damage Restoration: The Ultimate Homeowner’s Recovery Guide
About ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons
ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons is a Chicago-based disaster restoration company serving the city, North Shore, Lake County, Oak Park, River Forest, and DuPage County. A 2025 Inc. 5000 Honoree, the firm provides expert fire damage restoration, water damage mitigation, mold remediation, and specialty cleaning. Co-owned by CEO Nasutsa Mabwa and COO Sam Simon, the company has been recognized with the BBB Torch Award, Stevie® Award, Chicago Star Award, and more.
Contact Information
Sam Simon, Master Fire & Water Restorer
ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons
Phone: (773) 376-1110
Email: info@servicemaster-rbs.com
Website: https://servicemaster-restorationbysimons.com
Sam Simon
ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Prepping for ServiceMaster Restoration Fire Damage Services
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.