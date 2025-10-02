ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons Releases 2025 Fire Damage Recovery Guide for Homeowners

ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons technician assessing heavy smoke and fire damage in a Chicago kitchen, explaining recovery steps to the homeowner. A restoration specialist walks homeowners through a smoke-damaged bedroom, evaluating the extent of fire damage and planning cleanup. ServiceMaster technicians proudly representing a trusted restoration team, prepared to respond to any disaster.

When the flames are out, the hardest part begins. Our 2025 guide gives homeowners a clear, step-by-step roadmap to recover safely and confidently.” — Sam Simon, Owner, ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons , an Inc. 5000 honoree and award-winning restoration firm based in Chicago, has released Fire Damage Restoration : The Ultimate Homeowner’s Recovery Guide (2025 Edition), now available free to the public.The comprehensive resource, authored by Sam Simon, an IICRC Master Fire & Water Restorer , gives homeowners a clear roadmap for what to do after a house fire — from the first 24 hours to insurance claims, cleanup costs, and long-term health risks.“When the flames are out, the hardest part begins,” said Sam Simon, Master Fire & Water Restorer at ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons. “This guide was written to take the confusion out of recovery and give families practical, step-by-step answers when they need it most.”The 2025 edition covers:What to do in the first 24 hours after a fireWhich items can be saved vs. must be discardedHow long fire restoration really takesWhat insurance policies typically cover — and what they don’tDIY smoke cleanup risks vs. professional restoration methodsCost ranges for smoke cleanup, single-room fires, and full structural rebuildsThe guide also addresses hidden health dangers from smoke and soot, citing CDC and EPA data, and explains how HVAC contamination can continue spreading toxins long after the fire is out.As part of the release, ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons emphasizes its 40+ years of Chicagoland expertise, national ServiceMaster brand legacy dating back to 1929, and its credentials as both an IICRC Certified Firm and a proud member of the Restoration Industry Association (RIA).The full 2025 guide is available at:Fire Damage Restoration: The Ultimate Homeowner’s Recovery GuideAbout ServiceMaster Restoration By SimonsServiceMaster Restoration By Simons is a Chicago-based disaster restoration company serving the city, North Shore, Lake County, Oak Park, River Forest, and DuPage County. A 2025 Inc. 5000 Honoree, the firm provides expert fire damage restoration, water damage mitigation, mold remediation, and specialty cleaning. Co-owned by CEO Nasutsa Mabwa and COO Sam Simon, the company has been recognized with the BBB Torch Award, StevieAward, Chicago Star Award, and more.Contact InformationSam Simon, Master Fire & Water RestorerServiceMaster Restoration By SimonsPhone: (773) 376-1110Email: info@servicemaster-rbs.comWebsite: https://servicemaster-restorationbysimons.com

