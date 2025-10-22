ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons Explains Why Restoration Services Cost More in 2025

ServiceMaster Restoration Water Damage Restoration Services - disinfection A ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons technician removes wet carpet and debris from a staircase after a water loss in Lake Forest, Illinois. a side-by-side photo of a flooded basement after it has been cleaned and disinfected

Labor shortages, insurance delays, and rising material costs are driving up restoration prices in 2025.

Restoration work is more complex than ever. It requires specialized training, advanced equipment, and fast mobilization. Combined with insurance delays and material shortages, pricing shifts follow.” — Sam Simon

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners and property managers across the U.S. are facing higher restoration bills this year — and the reasons go far beyond inflation. ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons , an award-winning disaster restoration company serving Chicago and the North Shore, has released an in-depth breakdown of the major economic and insurance-industry factors driving these rising costs.“Restoration work is more complex than ever,” said Sam Simon, COO and Co-Owner of ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons and an IICRC Master Fire & Water Restorer. “It requires specialized training, advanced equipment, and fast mobilization. Combined with insurance delays and material shortages, pricing shifts are inevitable.”Key Pressures Driving Higher Restoration Costs in 20251. Skilled Labor ShortagesRestoration requires specialized certifications and safety training. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, construction and extraction wages rose 5.8% in one year, with average hourly earnings now exceeding $26. Certified technicians are in high demand, and restoration firms are raising pay to attract and retain talent.2. Transportation and Fuel CostsRestoration is a mobile business that depends on trucks, trailers, and specialized drying equipment. The national average diesel price peaked at $5.81 per gallon in 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and remains high. These transportation costs are directly reflected in job pricing.3. Material Costs and Supply Chain InstabilityPandemic-era disruptions persist. Essential materials like drywall, lumber, and HEPA filters remain expensive and are often on backorder. Restoration companies must quote based on current market prices, not outdated cost assumptions.4. Insurance Claim DelaysInsurance carriers are facing record claim volumes due to increased severe weather events. Average property claims now take 30–45 days to resolve, while many carriers have reduced adjuster staff by 15% or more. This means restoration companies often float the cost of labor and equipment for weeks, forcing many to tighten payment terms and require higher deposits.5. Rising Insurance DenialsAs insurers adjust their risk tolerance, more claims — especially those involving mold, seepage, or gradual damage — are denied or delayed. This leaves property owners paying out of pocket and increases administrative costs for restoration providers.6. Regulatory and Insurance Burden on Restoration FirmsRising liability and workers’ compensation premiums, combined with evolving OSHA and EPA regulations, have added another layer of expense to doing business in the restoration industry.What This Means for Homeowners and Property Managers“Reputable restoration companies aren’t price gouging,” Simon emphasized. “They’re responding to a new economic reality. Delaying service often results in more severe damage and even higher repair costs.”Property owners can protect themselves by:Reviewing their insurance policies annually and understanding exclusions.Starting mitigation immediately after water or fire damage occurs.Choosing contractors with Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) credentials.Requesting transparent, itemized estimates to understand cost drivers.About ServiceMaster Restoration By SimonsFounded in Chicago in 1929, ServiceMaster is the nation’s oldest professional restoration brand. ServiceMaster Restoration By Simons is an MBE/WBE-certified franchise and a 2025 Inc. 5000 Honoree. With more than 40 years of local experience, the company provides IICRC-certified services including water damage restoration fire and smoke cleanup , mold remediation, and specialty cleaning.The company proudly serves Chicago neighborhoods like Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, and Albany Park, as well as North Shore suburbs including Evanston, Wilmette, Winnetka, and Lake Forest.Media ContactServiceMaster Restoration By Simons420 W. Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60654(773) 376-1110info@servicemaster-restorationbysimons.com

