Vidalia, GA (October 19, 2025) - At the request of the Vidalia Police Department, GBI Agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Vidalia, Toombs County, Georgia. One man was shot during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 1:30 p.m., on October 19, 2025, two Vidalia Police Department Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of MLK Jr. Boulevard and Epstein Street in Vidalia, Toombs County, Georgia. The officers determined that the passenger of the vehicle, Travis Kelly Parrish, age 47, of Lyons, GA, had an outstanding warrant. When officers attempted to arrest Parrish, one of the officers deployed a Taser and then shot at Parrish, hitting him.

Parrish was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and remains in critical condition.

Once the GBI completes its independent investigation, the case will be turned over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.