Lee County, GA (October 20, 2025) - At the request of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of an infant in Lee County, GA.

Preliminary information indicates on Thursday, October 16, 2025, an infant was found unresponsive in a vehicle at a local Lee County business. The infant child was brought to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital and was later transported to the State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.