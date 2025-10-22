Governor Abbott Congratulates League City As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 22 - October 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of League City for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the commitment of the League City Convention and Visitors Bureau to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of League City and the League City Convention and Visitors Bureau on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

League City is now a Music Friendly Texas and Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.

“This recognition is a testament to the vision, hard work, and commitment of our local leaders and tourism partners,” said Representative Greg Bonnen. “It not only highlights League City’s unique charm and vibrant offerings, but also strengthens our local economy, supports small businesses, and creates opportunities for continued growth across our region. I’m proud to represent a community that continues to invest in its future and showcase all that makes it a great place to live, work, and visit.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said League City Convention and Visitors Bureau Manager Stephanie Polk. “This designation highlights the passion and collaboration within our community to create an exceptional visitor experience. We’ve seen tremendous growth in tourism across our region, and League City is perfectly positioned to be a natural hub for exploration and hospitality. League City’s historic downtown, growing art and music scenes, boutique shopping, and year-round calendar of events contribute to our growth as a destination.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.