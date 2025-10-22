Governor Abbott Celebrates Wells Fargo Las Colinas Campus Grand Opening

TEXAS, October 22 - October 22, 2025 | Irving, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the grand opening of the Wells Fargo Las Colinas campus during a ribbon cutting ceremony and panel discussion.

"The Texas economy is becoming more diversified to signify our might as a financial capital," said Governor Abbott. "To make sure it stays that way, the Texas economy focuses not on where we are, but where we are going. We need financial institutions and the ability for all our growing businesses to have access to capital, and that is exactly what Wells Fargo is providing."

The Governor was joined at the grand opening by Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf, Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer, TV personality Mike Rowe, and other state and local officials.

During the panel discussion, Governor Abbott highlighted the opening of the new Wells Fargo Bank campus in Irving and its contribution to the transformation of Texas into America's financial hub. The Governor noted that Wells Fargo's decision to choose Irving-Las Colinas for its corporate office marks one of the largest real estate deals in the community in the last two decades, building a strong partnership that will benefit both the company and the community. Additionally, the Governor touted Texas as the modern embodiment of the American Dream, where we are expanding opportunities for businesses and people to succeed. Also, Governor Abbott thanked Wells Fargo for their donation to those affected by the 4th of July floods in Kerrville to get money directly in the hands of the families in need.

