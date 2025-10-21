Governor Abbott Directs State Cleanup Of Austin

TEXAS, October 21 - October 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced an operation dedicated to making Austin safer and cleaner by relocating homeless individuals and removing encampments in and around the capital city and state property.

"Texans should not endure public safety risks from homeless encampments and individuals," said Governor Abbott. “Weapons, needles, and other debris should not litter the streets of our community, and the State of Texas is taking action. I directed state agencies to address this risk and make Austin safer and cleaner for residents and visitors to live, travel, and conduct business.”

The operation, led by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in close coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the Texas State Guard, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), has led to a cleaner, safer Austin.

Homeless individuals violating state law or local ordinances will be arrested and debris created by homeless encampments will be removed. Since the operation began late last week, Texas has arrested numerous individuals for a variety of criminal offenses, and removed firearms, drug paraphernalia, and encampments from public areas across Austin.

Since the operation began late last week, The State of Texas has:

Removed 48 encampments

Removed over 3,000 pounds of debris

Arrested 24 repeat felony offenders

Seized over 125 grams of narcotics

During the camp cleanup operations, ten subjects have been found to have outstanding warrants. Several of these individuals were identified in their warrants as being armed and dangerous and exhibiting violent tendencies. One subject was wanted out of state for Aggravated Escape from Custody. Additionally, 24 of the subjects arrested were identified as repeat felony offenders.