Dinant has purchased coconut oil from 18 small producers and more than 70 community members. Dinant and Garifuna Community Celebrate First Anniversary of Coconut Oil Partnership

Collaboration with Indigenous Community a Model for Sustainable Development

We are proud that Dinant is creating opportunities for the Garifuna people while providing our customers with a product of the highest quality.” — Dinant Executive President, Miguel Mauricio Facusse

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dinant and the Garifuna community of Puerto Castilla, Trujillo, are celebrating the first anniversary of their groundbreaking partnership to produce high-quality, sustainable, extra virgin coconut oil for Dinant’s Mazola product line.One year on, the project has become a model of how responsible businesses can generate inclusive economic growth while upholding international human rights principles, preserving cultural heritage, and advancing the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples ( UNDRIP ), which emphasizes community participation and consent.Inclusive Growth with Measurable ImpactSince its launch in April 2024, Dinant has purchased coconut oil from 18 small producers and more than 70 community members, generating new income streams and long-term job opportunities for local families. The coconut oil is sold as part of Dinant’s Mazola range and has proven popular among consumers. Sales have grown by around 5% compared to the same period last year, reflecting steady demand across Central America. The product is now available in major supermarket chains across Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua — including Walmart, Supermercados Selectos, La Colonia, and La Torre — and numerous independent retailers.According to a 2025 market study in Honduras, consumers rated Mazola Coconut Oil highly for its aroma, taste, and versatility in cooking, describing it as both natural and healthy.Executive President Miguel Mauricio Facusse said: “This partnership demonstrates that inclusive business, when built on transparency and respect, delivers lasting value. We are proud that Dinant is creating opportunities for the Garifuna people while providing our customers with a product of the highest quality.”Training and EmpowermentTo strengthen the project’s long-term sustainability, Dinant partnered with Honduras’ National Institute for Vocational Training (INFOP) to provide courses on entrepreneurship and small business administration. Fifteen producers completed the program, acquiring new skills in financial planning, profit reinvestment, and business management.Leadership in Indigenous Rights and International StandardsDinant’s partnership with the Garifuna is guided by important international frameworks, including:● U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) respecting Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) and ensuring meaningful community participation.● World Intellectual Property Organization ( WIPO ) Treaty on Traditional Knowledge and Genetic Resources protecting Indigenous knowledge and cultural heritage.Community leader Ingrid Genny Borjas added, “We are grateful for Dinant’s support since it has spearheaded the development of our community. I am excited for the future because what we are sowing today we will cultivate tomorrow.”Dinant is a leading agribusiness and consumer packaged goods manufacturer in Central America and the Dominican Republic. With operations in six countries, Dinant employs over 9,000 people and collaborates with more than 20,000 contractors, vendors, and suppliers, supporting more than 24,000 dependents across Central America. The company is committed to producing high-quality products while adhering to the highest global standards of sustainability, transparency, and corporate responsibility. Dinant is the first and only Honduran company to be a full member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.