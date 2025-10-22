FELICIA KESTENBERG NAMED TO FORBES’ TOP FINANCIAL SECURITY PROFESSIONALS LIST

Founder and Principal Advisor of Kesten Financial Group LLC Honored as a 2025 Best-In-State Financial Security Professional.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forbes has released its annual list of Top Financial Security Professionals, an award honoring elite insurance and financial planning professionals across the country. For the 2nd year in a row, Felicia Kestenberg, Founder and Principal of Kesten Financial Group LLC, has been named to the Best-in-State list for New York State. Recipients of this prestigious award are selected based on quantitative and qualitative data gathered by an independent research firm.Founded by Felicia Kestenberg in 2010, Kesten Financial Group LLC specializes in helping individuals and business owners bring their dreams to life through strategic financial planning. By developing comprehensive and personalized plans based on time-tested financial principles, the practice helps clients establish financial security that endures through every season. Kestenberg and her team leverage a practical approach aimed at simplifying complex concepts, empowering clients to make wise financial decisions and feel confident about their futures.“Our clients are smart, talented people looking for someone to guide them through the world of financial planning and help them protect the things in life that matter most to them,” said Kestenberg. “I feel honored that they trust me and my team with that responsibility, and I’m grateful for their support that has made our firm what it is today.”Felicia Kestenberg is a member of The Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society and has a degree from the University of Michigan. She is the owner of Kesten Financial Group, LLC., and is currently studying for her CFP and ChFC. As a President’s Council Advisor, she is currently bike riding and fundraising for children with cancer and critical illness with Tour de Simcha. She resides in New York City, NY.Kesten Financial Group LLC is a full-service financial planning firm based in New York City, providing tailored solutions for investments, business planning, retirement planning, and personal financial planning. They focus on custom strategies that put the client’s needs first, developing strong relationships that foster confidence and trust. For more information about Kesten Financial Group LLC, visit www.KestenFinancialGroup.com For more information about Forbes’ Top Financial Security Professionals list and the full methodology, click here Data provided by SHOOK®Research, LLC. Data as of 12/31/23.Source: Forbes.com (July, 2025).Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives any compensation in exchange for placement on its Top Financial Security Professional (FSP) rankings, which are determined independently (see methodology). FSP refers to professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures learned through telephone, virtual and in-person interviews to measure best practices. Also considered: client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management, sales figures and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and audited performance reports are rare. Individuals must carefully choose the right FSP for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions intended to help individuals choose the right FSP and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com . SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

