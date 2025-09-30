Multi-Year Honoree Isaiah Edison Earns Spot on Forbes’ 2025 Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals List

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isaiah Edison, CFP, ChFC, CLU, CLTC, AEP, RICP, founding partner of Edison Wealth Strategies, has once again been named to the Forbes’ Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list. This multi-year recognition highlights Isaiah’s ongoing commitment to guiding clients with clarity, expertise, and care in an ever-changing financial landscape.Since 2009, Isaiah has worked alongside successful individuals and families from many walks of life, helping them pursue their long-term goals. Known for his down-to-earth nature and educational approach, Isaiah empowers clients to simplify complex financial decisions and keep their “Big Picture Plans” moving forward with confidence.“Being named to this list is always an incredible honor,” Isaiah said. “It reflects the trust my clients place in me and the dedication of our team. I’m grateful for the opportunity to walk alongside families and professionals as they make decisions that bring peace of mind, and I couldn’t do this without the support of my clients and colleagues.”With six professional designations, Isaiah offers a deep foundation in law, taxation, accounting, business, insurance, finance, and philanthropic planning. Additionally, beyond his work with clients, Isaiah is active in the community through organizations such as The Tulsa Estate Planning Forum (TEPF), The Financial Planning Association (FPA), and Anthem Church. He is also a dedicated husband, father, and “Dallas Cowboys Super Fan,” living out the same values of family and balance that he helps his clients pursue.To learn more about Isaiah Edison and Edison Wealth Strategies, visit: www.edisonwealth.com Data provided by SHOOKResearch, LLC. Data as of 12/31/24.Source: Forbes.com (July, 2025).Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives any compensation in exchange for placement on its Top Financial Security Professional (FSP) rankings, which are determined independently ( see methodology ). FSP refers to professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures learned through telephone, virtual and in-person interviews to measure best practices, service models, planning services, team structures and expertise, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management, sales figures and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and these professionals rarely have audited performance reports. Individuals must carefully choose the right FSP for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions; individuals must choose the right FSP based on their unique needs and circumstances. SHOOK’s research, rankings and opinions are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com . SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.