STEVE GRIFFIN NAMED TO FORBES’ TOP FINANCIAL SECURITY PROFESSIONALS BEST-IN-STATE LIST 2025

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Griffin from the Full Spectrum Financial Group of New York Life has been listed on the 2025 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list for the second year in a row. The individuals named to this list of distinguished professionals were chosen based on many criteria considered by an independent research firm.A New York Life agent for over 20 years, Mr. Steve Griffin received this recognition for helping his clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever.“We are honored that Steve appears on this prestigious list,” said John Albert Stobbe, Managing Partner of the Tampa General Office. “New York Life has known for quite some time what a valuable asset Steve has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”Steve Griffin is a member of several prominent industry organizations and has a degree from the University of South Florida. From managing a family’s personal wealth to helping business owners focus on their big picture, Steve finds great fulfillment in creating custom, actionable solutions for his clients’ most complex challenges. After taking the time to understand his clients and what they’re looking to accomplish, Steve handcrafts each financial plan to ensure it suits their individual needs. Steve’s primary goal is to meet clients where they are today, whether they’re in need of full-fledged financial planning or more targeted solutions, and help them prepare for a better tomorrow. Steve is held to some of the industry’s strictest standards of ethics and education as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER(CFP) professional. He’s actively involved in several prominent industry organizations including Qualifying MDRT member (2021 -2024)*, Court of the Table (2025), National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), The Financial Planning Association, and The Southwest Florida Estate Planning Council. He and his family have lived in the Sarasota-Bradenton area since 1985.Data provided by SHOOKResearch, LLC. Data as of 12/31/24.Source: Forbes.com (July, 2025).Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives any compensation in exchange for placement on its Top Financial Security Professional (FSP) rankings, which are determined independently ( see methodology ). FSP refers to professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures learned through telephone, virtual and in-person interviews to measure best practices, service models, planning services, team structures and expertise, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management, sales figures and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and these professionals rarely have audited performance reports. Individuals must carefully choose the right FSP for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions; individuals must choose the right FSP based on their unique needs and circumstances. SHOOK’s research, rankings and opinions are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com . SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

