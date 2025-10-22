Debut Novel 'Gifted' by Robert Horsey Sheds Light on the Power of Organ Donation and the Quiet Heroism Behind Every Yes

Gifted by Robert Horsey reveals how one mother’s heartbreaking decision to honor her son’s wish as an organ donor turns loss into legacy.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gifted, the debut novel by Robert Horsey , is set against the quiet tension of a hospital room. It tells the story of a mother forced to choose between holding on and letting go. When her teenage son’s life ends suddenly, his final act, the choice to be an organ donor, becomes the beginning of many others. Through every heartbeat, incision, and signature, the novel captures the human cost and quiet courage that define true heroism.This is not a story about death. It’s a story about saving lives, about how one person’s decision can give strangers the chance to breathe, laugh, and begin again. Horsey brings years of firsthand experience to the page, translating the technical world of medicine into something deeply personal and profoundly human.Gifted isn’t only for those in medicine. It’s for anyone who has faced the unbearable and found meaning in the aftermath. It’s for families who have wondered whether saying “yes” to donation is the right thing, and for those who already know it is.About the AuthorRobert Horsey is a critical care registered nurse with over two decades of experience in Organ Donation and Transplantation . He has served as an Interventional Organ Procurement Coordinator at Mid-America Transplant Services and as a Clinical Transplant Coordinator for both Heart and Liver Transplant Programs in Indianapolis. Currently, he works with the Indiana Donor Network, helping families turn loss into legacy.He lives in Carmel, Indiana, with his wife, Courtney, and her two sons, Michael and Ozzy. Gifted is his debut novel, a story shaped by the lives he’s helped save and the humanity he’s never stopped believing in.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.