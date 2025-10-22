Ella Bee Media Group Expands Services to Offer Athlete Marketing and Procurement for Businesses and Government Agencies

After completing a variety of business and supplier diversity cohorts, including LISC-LA’s ASCEND LA Program, Lila Brown, Founder of Ella Bee Media Group, holds her certificate of completion. Already an established Public Relations and Sports Marketing agency known for representing Olympic medalists, professional athletes, and influencers, this expanded offering of Athlete Marketing and Procurement Services builds upon Ella Bee Media Group’s commitment. Lila Brown stands proudly with Team USA Paralympic medalists at the historic LA Memorial Coliseum, a planned venue for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. EBMG brands recognize the value of partnering with Paralympians.

Ella Bee Media Group expands services to offer Athlete Marketing and Procurement Support for businesses, corporations, nonprofits, and government agencies

As a certified MBE/WBE working in the Olympic and Paralympic space, I’ve seen the gaps,. This pivot helps us close those gaps — while building legacy.” — Lila Brown, Founder and CEO of Ella Bee Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After completing several prestigious small business development cohorts—including LISC LA’s ASCEND Cohort, Loyola Marymount University’s Business Accelerator, Goldman Sachs: One Million Black Women, Our Village United’s ELEVATED Program, the INTUIT cohort powered by the Los Angeles Urban League, and the City of Los Angeles’ LAPreneur Program— Ella Bee Media Group is proud to officially announce the expansion of its service offerings to include Athlete Marketing and Procurement Services.This move comes as Los Angeles ramps up preparations for the LA28 Summer Olympics, presenting a rare opportunity for organizations to connect with elite Olympic and Paralympic athletes in meaningful, brand-aligned ways. With more than 15 years of experience in public relations, athlete representation, and content creation, Ella Bee Media Group is uniquely positioned to help organizations leverage athlete storytelling, community engagement, and procurement opportunities across sectors.“After years of investing in my growth as a founder through these incredible business programs, I’m excited to now offer corporations and mission-driven organizations the opportunity to work with athletes not just for visibility—but for authentic impact,” said Lila Brown, Olympic & Paralympic Sports Agent and CEO of Ella Bee Media Group.Through this expanded service, Ella Bee Media Group will provide:--Athlete Influencer Marketing & Brand Partnerships--Procurement of Athlete Ambassadors for DEI, Community, and Employee Initiatives--Event Representation & Keynote Bookings--Contract Management & Talent Negotiation--Curated Athlete Roster for Sponsorship ActivationsWhile continuing to support a select roster of elite athletes, Ella Bee Media Group will now serve as a direct resource for companies looking to integrate Olympic and Paralympic talent into campaigns, events, media appearances, and brand storytelling.With a strong presence in both the sports and entertainment sectors, Ella Bee Media Group has earned a reputation for cultivating underrepresented talent and connecting them with global platforms—from the Paris 2024 Olympics to national campaigns across media, fashion, and social impact.“This is a natural evolution of our work,” said Brown. “Over the years, we’ve helped position athletes not just as competitors — but as influential voices in fashion, culture, media, and brand advocacy. This shift allows us to expand that reach, provide strategic access to underrepresented talent, and align with brands who are serious about inclusion, authenticity, and impact.”As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, Ella Bee Media Group is ready to serve as a trusted partner to brands looking to enter the Olympic movement with cultural sensitivity, creative strategy, and long-term value.About Ella Bee Media GroupFounded by Lila Brown, Ella Bee Media Group is a Public Relations and Sports Marketing agency specializing in Olympic and Paralympic athletes. With more than 15 years of industry experience, Ella Bee Media Group has successfully placed athletes on global red carpets, in high-profile advertising campaigns, and across respected media platforms — always with a focus on authenticity, access, and representation.

Ella Bee Media Group, a certified MBE/WBE connecting companies, organizations and government agencies to the Olympic Movement

