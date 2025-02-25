Flow Shooting Academy Expands Nationwide in 2025, Offers Free Elite Basketball Training and Holistic Youth Development

Flow Shooting Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young athletes through elite basketball training, mentorship, and holistic development Flow Shooting Academy’s 2025 Summer Camps are now open for registration With a mission to provide free, high-level shooting instruction, mentorship, and life skills training, the academy is taking its transformative experience beyond Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flow Shooting Academy , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to youth basketball development, is expanding its elite training camps to new cities across the United States and internationally in 2025. With a mission to provide free, high-level shooting instruction, mentorship, and life skills training, the academy is taking its transformative experience beyond Orlando now including Miami, Boston and Costa Rica this summer.“Flow Shooting Academy isn’t just about basketball—it’s about providing high-level shooting instruction, mentorship, and opportunities for every kid, regardless of their background,” said Jay Henderson, Founder of Flow Shooting Academy. “We are committed to ensuring that every young athlete has access to the resources they need to develop on and off the court.”Flow Shooting Academy goes beyond traditional basketball training by offering a comprehensive development program that incorporates elite shooting instruction, mental health and leadership development, nutrition and injury prevention, and technology and analytics integration which introduces players to modern training techniques that enhance game performance and long-term skill development.“Flow Shooting Academy is unique because our camps are 100% free, ensuring every kid has access to high-level shooting instruction,” added Henderson. “But it's more than just basketball—we teach mental health, nutrition, and technology to help kids grow on and off the court.”As a 100% nonprofit organization, Flow Shooting Academy is committed to breaking barriers in youth sports by ensuring financial limitations do not prevent young athletes from receiving top-tier training. The academy actively seeks corporate sponsors, community partners, and philanthropic donors to support its mission of providing free, high-quality camps to young players.Organizations looking to align with a mission-driven youth development program can partner with Flow Shooting Academy through sponsorships, grants, and corporate giving initiatives. As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all contributions are tax-deductible, and sponsors receive brand exposure through media coverage, digital marketing, and on-site activations.For sponsorship inquiries, partnership opportunities and/or to donate visit:Flow Shooting Academy’s 2025 Summer Camps are now open for registration. Parents and athletes are encouraged to sign up early due to limited availability.About Flow Shooting AcademyFlow Shooting Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young athletes through elite basketball training, mentorship, and holistic development. With a focus on shooting excellence, leadership skills, and community impact, the academy provides free access to world-class training and life skills education for young players across the country and internationally.

