Ella Bee Media Group Celebrates a Banner Year of Milestones, Global Representation, and Industry Recognition

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ella Bee Media Group (EBMG), a leading Public Relations and Sports Marketing agency, closes out 2024 with a string of remarkable achievements that reinforce its position as a trailblazer in athlete representation and global brand partnerships. Founder, Owner, and CEO Lila Brown has not only guided her agency to new heights but also earned prestigious industry recognition and completed pivotal small business programs, setting the stage for an even brighter future.Among this year’s highlights, Lila Brown was honored by the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs NEXT GEN program, which spotlights behind-the-scenes professionals shaping the entertainment industry. As a publicist, Brown expressed gratitude for this recognition, noting, "I deeply appreciate the Recording Academy’s efforts to extend membership to those of us working in Public Relations and Publicity. It’s inspiring to see the contributions of behind-the-scenes professionals celebrated alongside the artistry we help bring to the world."The ultimate highlight of EBMG’s year, however, was successfully representing a roster of Olympians and Paralympians leading up to the Paris 2024 Summer Games and continuing to help Team USA athletes manage and leverage their victories upon their return to the United States. Under Brown’s leadership, EBMG has supported athletes in maximizing their brand value, securing sponsorships, and creating opportunities to tell their stories on a global stage.As the year winds down, Lila Brown has also celebrated multiple program completions, including:--Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s LApreneur cohort: Brown was selected for the city’s first-ever small business cohort.--Our Village United’s ELEVATED Cities program: An extension of Beyoncé’s Black Parade collective supporting BIPOC businesses.--Goldman-Sachs: One Million Black Women cohort: A program designed to provide resources and strategies for long-term growth.--National Urban League’s INTUIT IDEAS Los Angeles cohort: Offering tools such as QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mailchimp, and Zella Life for leadership coaching.Brown also distinguished herself by winning the MBE Pitch Competition at the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council’s Business Beyond Barriers Conference + Expo. This accomplishment followed her completion of the SCMSDC Capital Readiness program and culminated in an exclusive invitation to participate in a Roundtable Discussion with serial entrepreneur Master P during the National Minority Supplier Development Council’s annual conference in Atlanta.Reflecting on these accomplishments, Brown said, "This has been a year of tremendous growth and opportunity for Ella Bee Media Group. From global representation at the Paris 2024 Summer Games to industry recognition and strategic partnerships, we’ve proven that our work resonates across industries and geographies. As we look ahead to Milano Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028, we are ready to amplify our impact even further."Ella Bee Media Group remains certified as an MBE/WBE business in the City of Los Angeles, building on its global reach and strategic partnerships to support clients on a world stage.Learn more about Ella Bee Media Group’s work in a recent feature by the Los Angeles Sentinel: Ella Bee Media Group Uplifts Global Athletes About Ella Bee Media GroupElla Bee Media Group (EBMG) is a boutique Public Relations and Sports Marketing agency specializing in athlete representation, brand partnerships, and strategic storytelling. Founded by Lila Brown, EBMG has been a trusted partner for Olympians, Paralympians, and global brands since 2012. With a focus on diversity, inclusion, and community impact, EBMG continues to elevate underrepresented voices and foster meaningful connections worldwide.

