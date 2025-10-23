DUNMORE Now Offers DUN-GHOST™ Tamper-Evident Film

Dunmore's DUN-GHOST tamper-evident film Dunmore logo

The VOID message of Dunmore’s DUN-GHOST™ film is invisible until tampering occurs, an innovation in tamper-evident film to better combat product counterfeiting.

We are pleased to bring DUN-GHOST tamper-evident film to market to meet a growing need in advanced product protection.” — Nik Taritas, Dunmore’s Vice-President of Business Development

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunmore announces DUN-GHOST™ Tamper-Evident Film, designed to keep products safe from tampering and counterfeiting. It’s invisible until removed, adheres easily to a wide range of substrates, and provides clean, legible, anti-tamper messaging to secure the product’s brand.

DUN-GHOST™ uses a proprietary Reveal Quality™ technology that instantly detects and responds to intrusion. Reveal Quality™ ensures a covert VOID message is revealed upon tampering that is sharp, clean, and legible with reduced residue and smearing. The hidden VOID message is invisible until tampering occurs.

DUN-GHOST™ film has a premium look and clean aesthetics to maintain high end product appearance, with dual authentication (overt label + covert VOID messaging). It is harder to copy or remove without leaving evidence. It has universal print flexibility; its first-surface topcoat supports water-based, solvent, and UV inks. It is an American-made, proprietary technology.

Nik Taritas, Dunmore’s Vice-President of Business Development, says: “We are pleased to bring DUN-GHOST tamper-evident film to market to meet a growing need in advanced product protection.”

More information and technical details about DUN-GHOST™ tamper-evident film, along with DUN-GUARD™ tamper-evident / void-evident facestock film, can be found the Dunmore website, along with Dunmore’s other offerings for print media, including label stock, inkjet film, printable topcoats, overlay film and metalized film.

About DUNMORE

Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils. Dunmore offers film conversion services such as coating, metallizing and laminating along with contract film manufacturing and custom film product development. Dunmore produces coated film, metallized film and laminating film substrates for aircraft, spacecraft, aerospace, photovoltaic, graphic arts, insulation, and specialty applications. Dunmore is a Steel Partners company, ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified. For complete information on Dunmore’s products, services, and industries served, please visit https://www.dunmore.com.

DUN-GHOST™ and DUN-GUARD™ are registered trademarks of Dunmore.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.