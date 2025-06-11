Sandmeyer Steel Company Chairman, Ronald P. Sandmeyer, Passes Away at Age 95

Ronald P. Sandmeyer Sandmeyer Steel Company logo

Sandmeyer Steel Company regretfully announces the passing of its Chairman of the Board and past President and CEO, Ronald P. Sandmeyer, at the age of 95.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandmeyer Steel Company regretfully announces the passing of its Chairman of the Board and past President and CEO, Ronald P. Sandmeyer, at the age of 95. Ron joined the Company in 1954, just two years after it was founded by his father, Paul C. Sandmeyer. Ron had been attending Washington & Jefferson College and came to Philadelphia for what was supposed to be a summer job. That summer job became a lifelong career in the specialty metals business. Ron assumed the role of President and CEO when his father unexpectedly passed away in 1969. He led the Company for the next 28 years, during which it grew to be recognized as one of the country’s leading producers of stainless steel plate products. He retired from full-time service in 1997 but continued to serve as Chairman until his passing. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of successfully transitioning the business to the next generations, sons Ron and Rod, and now grandson Paul. He cared deeply about the Sandmeyer Steel employees. To Ron, they were more than employees, they were his “extended Sandmeyer Family.” While he believed in hard work, he also believed everyone should enjoy work, often saying, “If we’re not having fun, then we should be doing something else.”

A strong advocate for the business community, Ron served for many years as a Director of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). He served as Co-Chairman of CUE, a subsidiary of the NAM dedicated to promoting positive employee relations. His advocacy extended to the political arena, where he was active in Republican politics, including serving as a Reagan delegate from New Jersey to the Republican National Conventions in 1980 and 1984.

Ron is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elaine, sons Ron and Rod, daughter Richelle, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Sandmeyer Steel Company was founded in 1952 by the late Paul C. Sandmeyer. Family owned and managed, the Company is recognized as a leading producer of stainless steel plate, nickel alloy plate, and titanium plate products used in capital equipment for the chemical and other process industries. The Company services customers throughout the world. Learn more at https://www.sandmeyersteel.com/.

