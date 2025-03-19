Sandmeyer Steel Company Hires New District Sales Manager For Midwest Territory

Bob Smith, Sandmeyer Steel Company Midwest District Sales Manager Sandmeyer Steel Company logo

Sandmeyer Steel Company welcomes Bob Smith as District Sales Manager for the Midwest, bringing 30+ years of metals industry experience to the team.

We are excited to have Bob join the Sandmeyer Team and bring his industry expertise to our customers.” — Ronald P. Sandmeyer, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandmeyer Steel Company, a leading global supplier of stainless steel plate, nickel alloy plate, and titanium plate products, announces that Robert E. Smith has joined the Company as District Sales Manager for the Company’s Midwest territory. He will service customers in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Bob brings over 30 years of experience in all aspects of metals and industrial sales, including inside and outside sales as well as growing existing customers and acquiring new accounts. “We are excited to have Bob join the Sandmeyer Team and bring his industry expertise to our customers,” said Ronald P. Sandmeyer, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.

For 73 years, making stainless steel, nickel alloy, and titanium plate products has been, and remains, the Company’s one and only business. “We are singularly focused, and we know it as well as anyone else in the world,” says CEO Ron Sandmeyer.

About Sandmeyer Steel Company

Sandmeyer Steel Company was founded in 1952 by the late Paul C. Sandmeyer. Family owned and managed for four generations, the Company is recognized as a leading producer of stainless steel plate, nickel alloy plate, and titanium plate products used in capital equipment in the chemical and other process industries. The Company services customers throughout the world. Learn more at https://www.sandmeyersteel.com/.

