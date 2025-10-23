Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Partners with YMCA to Support Local Families

Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics Dr. Lauren Digioia Dr. Joanna Ayala

Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics starts a year-long partnership with local YMCA branches, sponsoring at the Y Ally level to support community wellness.

CIBOLO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is proud to announce a new community partnership with the YMCA, sponsoring two local YMCA branches at the Y Ally level for the year. This sponsorship reflects the practice’s ongoing commitment to promoting health, wellness, and positive growth for families across Cibolo and surrounding communities.Supporting the YMCA’s MissionThe YMCA has long been recognized as a cornerstone for community development, focusing on youth programs, health and wellness, and family enrichment. Through this partnership, Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics will contribute to initiatives that make recreational and educational resources more accessible to children and families.“Partnering with the YMCA is an extension of our mission to care for children and families beyond the dental chair,” said Dr. Lauren Digioia, board-certified pediatric dentist at Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. “Just like the YMCA, we believe in creating healthier futures for kids by supporting physical well-being, confidence, and strong community ties.”A Commitment to Families in CiboloAs a family-focused practice, Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics provides pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, sedation, and specialty care in a child-friendly environment. Their dedication to oral health extends into the community through outreach programs, educational efforts, and now this YMCA sponsorship.The Y Ally partnership level ensures ongoing support for programs that:Encourage children to stay active through sports and fitness.Provide safe, supportive spaces for youth development.Help families access wellness programs regardless of financial barriers.“We see this as more than a sponsorship,” said Dr.Moya, board-certified orthodontist at the practice. “It’s an opportunity to support children holistically — helping them stay active, healthy, and confident.”Beyond the Dental OfficeThe team at Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics understands that healthy smiles are just one part of a child’s overall well-being. By supporting the YMCA, the practice contributes to a larger mission of strengthening families and building healthier communities in South Texas.This partnership also aligns with the practice’s belief that healthcare providers should play an active role in fostering wellness outside of clinical care. “We want families to see us as part of their support system,” said Dr. Joanna Ayala, board-certified pediatric dentist. “By investing in local organizations like the YMCA, we’re helping create environments where children can thrive.”About Cibolo Pediatric Dentistry & OrthodonticsCibolo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is a trusted pediatric and orthodontic dental practice serving families in Cibolo, TX, and surrounding communities. The practice offers comprehensive services, including general pediatric dentistry, restorative care, sedation options, orthodontics for children and adults, and same-day emergency appointments. With a child-friendly environment, flexible scheduling, and an experienced team of board-certified specialists, the practice is dedicated to helping kids build lifelong healthy habits and confident smiles.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (210) 361-2228 or email info@cibolopediatricdentistry.com.

