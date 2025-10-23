Laredo Orthodontics Issues Warning Against Dangerous At-Home Orthodontics

Laredo Orthodontics Dr. Catalina Zambrano

Laredo Orthodontics joins local orthodontists to raise awareness of the dangers of unlicensed “at-home orthodontics” and “fashion braces” that harm oral health.

LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laredo Orthodontics is teaming up with other local orthodontic specialists to launch a public service announcement (PSA) warning the community about the growing trend of at-home orthodontics, also known as “fashion braces.” These unregulated and dangerous practices are being marketed on social media, often performed in homes or garages by individuals with no professional training.A Growing Problem in the CommunityIn recent months, a cottage industry has emerged in Laredo where individuals advertise “orthodontic services” without having the education or credentials to do so. At first glance, these services may seem appealing due to their low cost or claims of cosmetic improvement. However, patients who pursue at-home braces are putting their oral health — and overall health — at significant risk.“We’ve treated patients who came to us after suffering irreversible damage from these so-called treatments,” said Dr. Catalina Zambrano, DDS, MS, board-certified orthodontist at Laredo Orthodontics. “Unregulated braces can cause severe infections, permanent tooth loss, and long-term damage to the jawbone and gums. Orthodontics is not just about straight teeth — it’s about ensuring proper bite alignment, healthy function, and long-term stability. None of this can be achieved outside of professional care.”The Risks of At-Home OrthodonticsUnlike legitimate orthodontic care, at-home or “fashion braces” are installed without proper sterilization, diagnostic imaging, or treatment planning. The risks include:Tooth loss due to uncontrolled pressure.Severe gum infections from unsanitary materials.Irreversible root damage that compromises oral health.Misaligned bites that worsen instead of improve.These risks not only affect appearance but also overall health, as untreated orthodontic issues can lead to chronic jaw pain, speech problems, and difficulties chewing.Why Professional Orthodontic Training MattersOrthodontists undergo years of advanced education beyond dental school to safely diagnose, plan, and deliver treatment. Professional orthodontic care requires:Diagnostic tools like panoramic X-rays and intraoral cameras.Sterile, medical-grade materials.Careful monitoring to adjust treatment as teeth shift.Knowledge of long-term stability and retention.“Orthodontics is a medical specialty,” Dr. Zambrano explained. “Attempting to replicate it at home is like trying to perform surgery in your garage. It’s not just unsafe — it’s reckless.”Making Professional Care Affordable and AccessibleLaredo Orthodontics recognizes that affordability is often the reason families consider these unsafe alternatives. To address this concern, the practice provides a range of financial solutions:In-house financing tailored to family budgets.CareCreditpartnerships for flexible payment plans.Cash discounts for upfront payments.Promotions that make braces and aligners more accessible.“Professional orthodontic care should never feel out of reach,” said Dr. Zambrano. “We’ve worked hard to ensure that families in Laredo have access to safe, effective, and affordable treatment options.”A Call to Protect the CommunityThe PSA campaign emphasizes education as the most effective tool against the spread of at-home orthodontics. By raising awareness, Laredo Orthodontics and other local specialists hope to protect vulnerable families from being misled by social media marketing or promises of quick, inexpensive results.“Parents and young people need to know that shortcuts in orthodontics can have life-changing consequences,” Dr. Zambrano said. “We are committed to keeping our community safe by offering education, affordable care, and expert treatment that truly improves lives.”About Laredo OrthodonticsFounded in 1985 as the first orthodontic practice in Laredo, Laredo Orthodontics has been serving patients for nearly four decades with comprehensive, family-centered care. Led by Dr. Catalina Zambrano, the practice provides a full range of orthodontic services, including traditional braces, Invisalign, retainers, and emergency orthodontic services. With state-of-the-art technology, flexible financing, and a reputation for excellence, Laredo Orthodontics is dedicated to helping patients of all ages achieve healthy, confident smiles.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (956) 628-7372 or email info@laredoorthodontics.com.

