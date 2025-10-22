Submit Release
Third Arrest Made in 2024 Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the third arrest of a suspect involved in a 2024 shooting.

On Monday, October 14, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of N Street, Northwest, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.

Previously, on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Lorenzo Covington of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

On Thursday, October 9, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Zion Greely of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Gregory Nelson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 24159617

###

