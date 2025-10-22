Third Arrest Made in 2024 Northwest Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the third arrest of a suspect involved in a 2024 shooting.
On Monday, October 14, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of N Street, Northwest, for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.
Previously, on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Lorenzo Covington of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
On Thursday, October 9, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Zion Greely of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19-year-old Gregory Nelson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
CCN: 24159617
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.