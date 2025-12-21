Arrest Made in Pennsylvania Avenue Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who pointed a gun at a man in Southeast during an argument.

On Thursday, December 18, 2025, at approximately 11:15 a.m., the suspect and the victim were in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect and the victim have been involved in an ongoing argument for the last few months. The argument escalated when the suspect pointed a gun at the victim. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

On Saturday, December 20, 2025, 51-year-old Keith Moody of no fixed address was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25189780

