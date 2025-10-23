Football Legends Cris Carter and Rondé Barber Commit to Play in James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational

JHI Logo Cris Carter at James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Rondé Barber at JHI with Hall of Fame bust

Tickets now on sale for March 2026 tournament and events featuring 26 Pro Football Hall of Famers and 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals

We are going to have great pros. We’ll also have some good Hall of Famers, including myself. You guys need to come up and show out and have a really good time. It’s a great event.” — Rondé Barber

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational today announced that Cris Carter (Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2013) and Rondé Barber (Class of 2023) will join the field for the 2026 tournament taking place March 2 – 8, 2026, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.Now in its second year, the event pairs PGA TOUR Champions professionals with football legends for a one-of-a-kind week of golf and gridiron star power. This fan-first experience offers spectators unprecedented access – walking alongside pros and Hall of Famers in the only tournament in the world where PGA TOUR Champions professionals and Pro Football Hall of Famers compete side by side.A total of 26 football legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions players will participate in the three-day tournament, which will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, in addition to a week of parties, fan events, and community celebrations. Tickets are available now at JamesHardieInvitational.com.About Cris CarterCarter, a fourth-round pick in the 1987 Supplemental Draft, became one of the most prolific wide receivers in league history. During his 16-season career with Philadelphia, Minnesota, and Miami, he recorded 1,101 receptions for 13,899 yards and 130 touchdowns, ranking second in all-time touchdowns upon his retirement. An eight-time Pro Bowler, Carter was named to the league’s 1990s All-Decade Team and remains celebrated for his precision, durability, and consistency on the field.Carter said: “We have two great organizations coming together – the Champions Tour and the Pro Football Hall of Fame – to play in the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. It’s happening in Boca Raton, Fla. where I reside. Join us as the Champions Tour and Pro Football Hall of Fame legends team up to play golf. It’s going to be a great week.”About Rondé BarberBarber spent his entire 16-year career with Tampa, where he became the only player in league history with at least 45 interceptions and 25 sacks. Known for his toughness and longevity, Barber holds the record for 215 consecutive starts at cornerback and helped lead Tampa to a 2002 championship season. A five-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and member of the league’s 2000s All-Decade Team, Barber is recognized as one of the most complete defensive backs in league history.Barber said: “I cannot wait to see you all at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational at The Old Course at Broken Sound. We are going to have great pros. We’ll also have some good Hall of Famers, including myself. You guys need to come up and show out and have a really good time. It’s a great event. Look forward to seeing you all there.”The week kicks off with Women’s Day and continues with fan-favorite events including the Legends Shootout presented by AutoNation – where fans can walk alongside Hall of Famers as they go head-to-head in a five-hole skins game – and the Championship Pro-Ams on March 4 and 5 featuring football legends paired with amateur golfers. Tournament rounds on March 6 – 8 will be televised live on Golf Channel. Defending champion Tim Brown (Class of 2015) returns after winning the inaugural football division with PGA TOUR Champions pro Tim O’Neal at 14-under par. On the professional side, Ángel Cabrera will look to defend his 2025 title after securing his first U.S. win since 2014 and a $330,000 purse.The Invitational supports cornerstone charities including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast, reinforcing the event’s strong community commitment in line with James Hardie’s purpose of Building a Better Future for All™. In 2025, the tournament raised $630,000 for charity.The event is made possible through a multi-year title sponsorship by James Hardie, America’s leader in fiber cement home building products, and is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm.For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will take place March 2 – 8, 2026, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The 54-hole PGA TOUR Champions event features a field of 78 professionals competing for a $2.2 million purse, with 26 football legends joining the action on Friday and Saturday. Golf Channel will televise tournament play Friday – Sunday. Net proceeds benefit the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation (Baptist Health), Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast. The event is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm. For schedules, tickets, field updates, and volunteer information, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com.

