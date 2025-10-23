Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces Welcomes Dr. Taj Kooner, Pediatric Dentist

Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces Dr. Taj P. Kooner Dr. Victoria Ramirez

Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces welcomes Dr. Taj P. Kooner, a board-trained pediatric dentist dedicated to providing compassionate care in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces is pleased to welcome Dr. Taj P. Kooner to its team of specialists. Dr. Kooner joins the practice with a strong background in pediatric dentistry and a passion for creating positive dental experiences for children.About Dr. KoonerDr. Kooner was born in Detroit, MI, and raised in Canada before returning to the United States at age 11. She earned both her undergraduate and dental degrees from the University of Detroit Mercy.After two years working as a general dentist, Dr. Kooner discovered that her favorite part of the day was caring for children—helping them feel comfortable, overcoming fears, and leaving appointments with smiles. This passion inspired her to pursue a Pediatric Dentistry residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, where she specialized in child-focused dental care.A Philosophy of Compassionate CareDr. Kooner is dedicated to:Providing gentle, compassionate pediatric dentistry.Helping children build confidence through positive dental visits.Advocating for children’s oral health inside and outside of the practice.“My goal is to make dental visits something children look forward to,” said Dr. Kooner. “Every child deserves to feel safe, supported, and cared for when it comes to their oral health.”“Dr. Kooner’s addition allows us to serve more families and help children get the care they need sooner,” said Dr. Victoria Ramirez, owner of Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces. “Her warmth, patience, and expertise align perfectly with our mission to make every visit positive and stress-free for both kids and parents.”Beyond the PracticeOutside of work, Dr. Kooner enjoys:Spending time with her family.Baking sweet treats.Traveling and exploring new places.About Safari Children’s Dentistry & BracesSafari Children’s Dentistry & Braces serves families across San Antonio with a full range of pediatric and orthodontic services. The practice offers preventive care, orthodontics, restorative dentistry, sedation options, and emergency dental services in a kid-friendly environment designed to reduce anxiety and encourage healthy habits.With board-certified pediatric dentists and orthodontists, modern amenities, and flexible payment options, Safari Children’s Dentistry & Braces is committed to being the trusted pediatric dentist in San Antonio for families seeking high-quality, compassionate dental care.📍 Location: 13032 Nacogdoches Rd., Ste. 202, San Antonio, TX📞 Phone: (210) 590-8858🌐 Website: https://www.safarichildrensdentistryandbraces.com

