Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics Welcomes Dr. Andreea Cosma

Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics Dr. Andreea Cosma Dr. Joanna Ayala

Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics welcomes Dr. Andreea Cosma, a pediatric dentist and orthodontist dedicated to creating smiles in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics proudly welcomes Dr. Andreea Cosma, a highly skilled pediatric dentist and orthodontist, to the practice. With her dual expertise and warm, engaging approach, Dr. Cosma delivers both exceptional orthodontic care and positive dental experiences for children and families.A Journey of ExcellenceDr. Cosma began her dental career at Nova Southeastern University, graduating in 2016 and earning induction into OKU, the prestigious Dental Honor Society. Her passion for working with children led her to complete a pediatric dental residency at the University of Florida in 2018.She first practiced as a pediatric dentist in Houston, where she quickly developed lasting bonds with families — relationships so meaningful that many still send her holiday cards today. This strong sense of connection carries over into her work with patients and her supportive collaboration with colleagues.Expanding Smiles, Expanding CareNow at Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, Dr. Cosma brings her specialized orthodontic skills to expand the practice’s ability to guide young patients through complete smile transformations. She believes orthodontic care should be a fun and engaging experience — one that helps children look forward to their visits.“Orthodontics isn’t just about straightening teeth,” said Dr. Cosma. “It’s about building confidence, creating lasting smiles, and making the process enjoyable for children and their families.”“Dr. Cosma’s expertise allows us to open more orthodontic appointments and serve even more families in our community,” said Dr. Ayala, owner of Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to our team. Her positivity, skill, and patient-centered approach make her an incredible addition to Sunshine.”Beyond DentistryOutside of the office, Dr. Cosma enjoys pickleball, dancing, board games, and making pizza from scratch. Born in Romania and fluent in Spanish, she brings a diverse background and a love of connecting with families from different cultures.Her blend of clinical expertise, genuine warmth, and personal passion makes her an outstanding addition to the Sunshine team.About Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry and OrthodonticsLocated in San Antonio, Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics provides comprehensive dental and orthodontic care for children, teens, and families. Services include pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, sedation dentistry, and emergency pediatric care in a welcoming, kid-friendly environment.📍 125 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209📞 (210) 982-0670

