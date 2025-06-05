Organ, Eye and Tissue Donors Honored at 5th Annual Miles for Maddog 5K / 10K Walk and Run in Frankfort, Illinois

Heartwarming Event Honors The Hearts and Soles of Organ Donation and Transplantation

FRANKFORT, IL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th annual Miles for Maddog 5k/10k Run and Walk in Frankfort Illinois which celebrates the life-saving gifts of organ, eye and tissue donation will take place on Saturday, June 21. The race begins and ends at Lincolnway North High School (19900 South Harlem Ave.) and runs through Island Prairie Park and past the Giving Tree Organ and Tissue Donation Memorials.Miles for Maddog is the only USA Track and Field certified course and sanctioned event in Illinois to celebrate organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Event registration and details about the event are available at www.milesformaddog.com The event will include hundreds of tributes to organ and tissue donors including a donor tribute area with photo signs of over 175 donor heroes, a display with over 2,800 marker flags representing last year’s Illinois organ and tissue donors, a flag parade with flags from organ and tissue donation organizations from around the United States and the Giving Tree Living Memorials at Island Prairie Park.Local businesses, nonprofits and Illinois organ donation and transplantation organizations will be on hand as well."Our event and the connections it brings between donor families, living donors and transplant recipients continues to grow year after year," according to Dr. Cyndi Grobmeier, President of the Maddog Strong Foundation. "As the event grows so does our commitment to honoring life's most precious gifts."All proceeds from the event will support the national organ and tissue donation registration, education and outreach efforts by the Maddog Strong Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit located in Mokena, Illinois.

Miles for Maddog

