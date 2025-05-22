STUDIO 1864 Wins 2025 Telly and Communicator Awards for Documentary Film 'Adored and Glorified'

Adored and Glorified Movie Poster St. Mary Catholic Church Perpetual Adoration Chapel in Mokena, Illinois. Built in 1864. Father Dindo Billote, Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mokena, shares his personal experiences with Eucharistic Adoration.

Film about the Catholic practice of Eucharistic adoration told through the lens of Mokena, IL church built during the Civil War.

MOKENA, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio 1864, a Catholic media company, is proud to announce that it has received 2 media industry awards for its short documentary, "Adored and Glorified." The film has been honored by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts with a Communicator Award of Distinction and The 46th Annual International Telly Awards with a Bronze Award for Religious Projects. This inspiring film beautifully captures the essence of the Catholic practice of Eucharistic Adoration and chronicles the remarkable transformation of the original St. Mary Catholic Church in Mokena, Illinois, built in 1864, into a perpetual adoration chapel."Adored and Glorified" takes viewers on a heartfelt journey, showcasing the deep spiritual significance of Eucharistic Adoration and the parish community's dedication to preserving their rich Catholic heritage. The church, built during heart of the Civil War and opened over 160 years ago, gave a home to Mokena’s Catholic families. The documentary highlights the church's historical importance in the area and the profound impact of its repurposing, inviting audiencesto reflect on personal stories of faith and devotion in today’s world."We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Communicator and Telly Awards," said Frank Grobmeier, Executive Producer of Adored and Glorified and Founder of Studio 1864. "These awards are a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team, as well as the vibrant St. Mary Catholic community that has come together to support this project. Our goal was to create a film that not only informs but inspires viewers to deepen their relationship with Jesus through Eucharistic Adoration."The Communicator Awards is one of the largest and most competitive award programs, honoring creative excellence for communication professionals and media. The Award of Distinction is given to projects that exceed industry standards in quality and creativity, and "Adored and Glorified" stood out among the many entries for its compelling storytelling and production quality in the Religion and Spirituality category.The Telly Awards are the premiere awards program for video, television and film across all screens. Among the over 13,000 entries from 6 continents and all 50 states, Adored and Glorified was honored to receive recognition as one of the best in the video / film medium for 2025.Studio 1864 is a Division of Addoceo Catholic Ministries, a federally designated nonprofit. This faith-based media company is committed to producing high-quality content that resonates with Catholic audiences to promote the values of faith, community, and service."Adored and Glorified" will premiere at a luncheon screening event on June 1st at 12pm in the St. Mary Church Hall, 19515 115th Ave., Mokena, IL. After the Premiere, the film will be available for viewing on the Studio 1864 website and YouTube channel, inviting everyone to experience the beauty of Eucharistic Adoration.For more information about Studio 1864 and it’s various Catholic media projects, please visit www.studio1864.org

Adored and Glorified Official Trailer

