California expands CalAssist Mortgage Fund Disaster Relief: More California families to qualify for mortgage grants 

Funded by the state of California and administered through the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA), the program provides grants for three months of mortgage payments, up to $20,000 per household. Applying is free, and funds are paid directly to mortgage servicers and never have to be repaid. Today’s expansion helps ensure that more families affected by the recent fires in Los Angeles are able to access this important relief.

Key program eligibility criteria:

Homeowners whose primary residence is destroyed or severely damaged as the result of a qualified disaster that occurred between Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 8, 2025.

Applicants must meet the program’s updated income limits. County-by-county limits are available here.

Eligible properties include single-family homes, condos, or permanently affixed manufactured homes (up to 4 units).

Applicants must have a mortgage or a reverse mortgage.

Qualified disasters include the Eaton Fire, Palisades Fire, Park Fire, San Diego floods, and others across the state.

Supporting LA fire survivors

Today’s action continues Governor Newsom’s ongoing work to help Los Angeles-fire survivors. Earlier this month, the Governor signed a bipartisan package of bills to support the ongoing rebuilding and recovery efforts in Los Angeles after the devastating fires earlier this year. The legislation also strengthens the state’s response and recovery posture for future disasters, including by codifying numerous actions the Governor has taken to protect Los Angeles fire survivors, ensuring that these protections also benefit survivors of future disasters.

California’s all-in efforts

Since the first day these firestorms ignited, Governor Newsom has been on the ground leading an all-in state response and recovery.

The Governor deployed resources before the hurricane-force fires broke out – growing to over 16,000 boots on the ground at the peak of the state’s response. And in the hours that followed, Governor Newsom launched historic recovery and rebuilding efforts to help Los Angeles get back on its feet, faster.

Even before the fires were out, Governor Newsom worked closely with outgoing President Joe Biden to secure a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and then coordinated with the Trump Administration to ensure comprehensive federal support for Los Angeles.

Only July 7, just six months after the fires ignited, Governor Newsom announced the substantial completion of the public debris removal program from more than 10,000 fire damaged parcels — marking the fastest major disaster cleanup in American history.

State and federal officials worked hand in glove to clear hazardous waste from 9,000 homes in less than 30 days. At the project’s peak, as many as 500 crews of expert heavy equipment operators from the Army Corps of Engineers worked around the clock to rapidly clear ash, soot, and fire debris from structures damaged by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

By the numbers

16,000 first responders and recovery personnel deployed

$2.57 billion in Small Business Administration Assistance approved.

$159 million in individual assistance disbursed

30 days to clear properties of hazardous waste

9,195 properties cleared of debris

8 of 8 schools resumed in person instruction

9 of 9 water systems reactivated

California’s historic recovery and rebuilding efforts

The Governor has helped accelerate recovery in the Los Angeles area by:

Cutting red tape to help rebuild Los Angeles faster and stronger: The Governor issued executive orders streamlining the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed — suspending permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act. The Governor also issued an executive order further cutting red tape by reiterating that permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended for rebuilding efforts and directing the Coastal Commission not to issue guidance or take any action that interferes with or conflicts with the Governor’s executive orders. The Governor also issued an executive order removing administrative barriers, extending deadlines, and providing critical regulatory relief to help fire survivors rebuild, access essential services, and recover more quickly.

Fast-tracking temporary housing and protecting tenants: To help provide necessary shelter for those immediately impacted by the firestorms, the Governor issued an executive order to make it easier to streamline construction of accessory dwelling units, allow for more temporary trailers and other housing, and suspend fees for mobile home parks. Governor Newsom also issued an executive order that prohibited landlords in Los Angeles County from evicting tenants for sharing their rental with survivors displaced by the Los Angeles-area firestorms. With an eye toward recovery, the Governor directed fast action on debris removal work and mitigating the potential for mudslides and flooding in areas burned. He also signed an executive order to allow expert federal hazmat crews to start cleaning up properties as a key step in getting people back to their properties safely. The Governor also issued an executive order to help mitigate risk of mudslides and flooding and protect communities by hastening efforts to remove debris, bolster flood defenses, and stabilize hillsides in affected areas.