California to deploy National Guard to support food banks, fast-track funding as Trump’s shutdown strips families of food benefits

“The California Military Department, under the direction of the Governor’s Office, is proud to support food bank operations across the state,” said Major General Matthew P. Beevers. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cal Guard service members played a crucial role in this effort, and they are honored to serve their communities once again. In collaboration with Cal OES and Cal Volunteers, we are dedicated to this critical mission, ensuring that those in need receive the assistance they deserve. This partnership highlights our collective responsibility and commitment to the well-being of all Californians.”

“During this critical time as DC strips communities of vital resources, Californians are doing what we always do — which is step up for each other,” said Governor’s Office of Service and Community Engagement (GO-Serve) Director Josh Fryday. “California Service Corps members will be filling the need where DC is failing.”

The federal government has directed states to hold November 2025 benefit data that would normally allow CalFresh funds to be allocated to persons with CalFresh benefit cards. This impact is immediate and first affects persons newly enrolling in CalFresh during the second half of October and then all 5.5 million enrollees after October 23, unless President Trump and Congress reopen the federal government by this date or take action to fund benefits.