Governor Newsom outlines California’s economic dominance at the California Economic Summit

An economy for the future

California is setting the pace for the nation, and helping to propel the state and the country into the future. California leads in quantum, fusion, robotics, biotech, nuclear, space, industries critical to our long-term economic and national security. Recently, Governor Newsom signed legislation to invest in global innovation on university campuses to help maintain California’s ongoing dominance in emerging technologies that are fueling our future. California believes in giving everyone the opportunity to succeed and the chance to test out their ideas.

California Jobs First: A bold plan, realized locally

In February, Governor Newsom released the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint – a new economic vision for California’s future. The Blueprint, which is being implemented by the nine state agencies on the California Jobs First Council, outlines key initiatives to support regional growth, invest in 21st-century job training, create an attractive environment for job creators and strengthen California’s innovation economy – all to help increase access to good-paying jobs for Californians.

Supporting the creative economy

The Governor is helping to drive California’s creative economy forward, with a historic expansion of the state’s Film and Television Tax Credit from $330 million to $750 million and creating more opportunities for below-the-line workers to thrive. This week, the Governor announced tax credit awards for 52 new job-creating films shooting in California which will generate $1.4 billion for the state’s economy .

At a time when the federal government is focused on dismantling essential services, here in California, we’re doubling down on our talent and innovation by investing in our communities and their success.

Education and training

California students are also set up for success with major investments in TK-12 that benefits all learners: creating a whole new grade ; providing before-, after-, and summer school; offering all students two free, locally-sourced nutritious school meals ; and increasing access to behavioral health supports . California is creating new pathways to success with an investment of $30 million into high-demand jobs in healthcare, education, and technology, along with a $25 million investment focused on creating more jobs in skill trades.

California’s economic leadership

With a nation-leading GDP of $4.2 trillion , California’s economy remains a global powerhouse driven by diversity, creativity and opportunity: