2025 UAS Summit & Expo Draws Highest Attendance in 19 Years

PHOTO: John Nelson

Produced by UAS Magazine and organized by BBI International, the 19th annual UAS Summit & Expo was held in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Oct. 14-15, 2025.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 UAS Summit & Expo concluded with record-breaking participation and industry engagement, reinforcing its role as the largest and most influential gathering in the global UAS sector. The event welcomed over 750 attendees, 50 exhibitors and 80 speakers.With representation from 33 U.S. states and seven different countries, this year’s summit achieved its highest attendance in 19 years, underscoring the growing influence of national and international collaboration in the UAS industry.“This year’s UAS Summit put the sector’s momentum on full display,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer of BBI International. “With more than 750 attendees, 80 speakers and representation from 33 states and seven countries, Grand Forks once again proved why it is a nexus for unmanned innovation. Senator Hoeven’s fireside discussion with Air Force Secretary Troy Meink underscored that point, highlighting why North Dakota has become the nation’s proving ground for both unmanned development and counter-UAS capabilities. From Project ULTRA to the new Point Defense Battle Lab at Grand Forks Air Force Base, this region isn’t just advancing ideas—it’s building solutions that strengthen national security.”In addition to the robust main agenda, the 2025 UAS Summit hosted 6 companies to give pitch sessions in partnership with the Grand Forks Regional Economic Development Corporation and the UAS Angel Network. These sessions not only highlighted regional innovation but also displayed the national and global significance of the continuous advancements in UAS technology.The summit continues to prove that innovation isn’t just about technology; it’s about community,” said Danielle Piekarski, content and program manager at BBI International. “This year, we saw academic researchers exchanging ideas with defense contractors, startups pitching side by side with global manufacturers, and state leaders engaging directly with developers. That cross-pollination of expertise is where meaningful progress begins.”Erin Roesler, deputy executive director of the Northern Plains UAS Test Site, received the UAS Sky Pioneer Award at the event. With more than 15 years of experience, Roesler has demonstrated fierce leadership and offered advanced expertise in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.