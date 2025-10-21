Call for Speaker Abstracts Now Open for the 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo

“Each year, the International Biomass Conference & Expo evolves to reflect the most promising frontiers in biomass utilization” said Anna Simet, director of content and senior editor for Biomass Magazine.

Produced by Biomass Magazine and BBI International, the event is the largest gathering of biomass industry stakeholders in North America.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The call for presentation abstracts for the 19th annual International Biomass Conference & Expo , produced by Biomass Magazine , is now open. Focused specifically on the production of biomass power and heat, wood pellets and densified biomass, biochar, biogas, renewable natural gas, sustainable aviation fuel and more, the International Biomass Conference & Expo will take place March 31- April 2, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.“Each year, the International Biomass Conference & Expo evolves to reflect the most promising frontiers in biomass utilization” said Anna Simet, director of content and senior editor for Biomass Magazine. “In 2026, we’re especially excited to expand our content around biochar and biocarbon—areas that are rapidly gaining momentum as essential tools for carbon management, soil health and renewable energy production. This event continues to be the place where the biomass industry comes together to chart its future.”The International Biomass Conference & Expo, the world's largest expo focused on the biomass industry, is expected to attract nearly 1,000 attendees and feature more than 175 exhibitors.Companies and individuals who are interested in speaking are encouraged to submit presentations under the following topics:The 2026 program will include presentations under the following tracks:• Pellets & Biocarbon• Biomass Power & Thermal• Biogas & Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)• Renewable Diesel & Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF)The deadline for submitting a presentation abstract is Fri., Nov 21, 2025.To submit a presentation, click here About Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.

