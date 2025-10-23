Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Welcomes Dr. Andreea Cosma to Culebra Location

Tots to Teens Culebra Location Dr. Andreea Cosma

SAN ANTONIO (CULEBRA), TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is proud to welcome Dr. Andreea Cosma to its Culebra location. With advanced training in both pediatric dentistry and orthodontics, Dr. Cosma brings a unique combination of expertise and compassion to families in San Antonio.A Dual Specialty: Pediatric Dentistry and OrthodonticsDr. Cosma’s journey began at Nova Southeastern University, where she graduated from dental school in 2016 and was inducted into Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the National Dental Honor Society. She went on to complete her pediatric residency at the University of Florida in 2018, where she refined her skills in working with children and families.Building on her pediatric foundation, Dr. Cosma pursued orthodontic training, making her one of the few doctors to hold specializations in both areas. Starting August 2025, she will provide comprehensive orthodontic care at the Culebra location, guiding children and teens through their smile transformations with expertise and empathy.A Commitment to Families and CommunityDr. Cosma is known for building lasting relationships with patients and their families. Many families she cared for early in her career still keep in touch, a reflection of the trust she inspires. Her bilingual abilities, including Spanish, allow her to connect with San Antonio’s diverse community on a deeper level.“Adding Dr. Cosma to our Culebra team strengthens our mission of providing a true dental home for children and teens,” said the team at Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. “Her ability to offer both pediatric and orthodontic services ensures families receive comprehensive, coordinated care in one location.”Outside the OfficeBorn in Romania and raised in Florida, Dr. Cosma brings an international perspective to her practice. She enjoys pickleball, dancing, board games, and making homemade pizza, and loves exploring Texas culture and food. Her approachable nature and passion for kids’ oral health make her a welcome addition to both the team and the community.About Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry & OrthodonticsWith five convenient locations across San Antonio, Laredo, Lytle, Kerrville, and Rittiman, Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics provides specialized care for infants, children, and teens. The practice offers comprehensive services, including pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, sedation dentistry, emergency dental care, and more.Designed to be family-friendly and bilingual, each office provides flexible payment options and accepts PPO insurance and Medicaid. The practice’s mission is to help children grow with healthy smiles in a supportive, educational, and welcoming environment.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Cosma at the Culebra location, please call 210-941-3059 or visit Tots to Teens Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics – Culebra.

