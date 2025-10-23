Dr. Jay Barnett & Dr. Joel Tudman acquire mental health group to expand access to culturally competent care

In partnership with Dr. Joel Tudman, Barnett becomes one of the first Black male therapists to own a four-location practice, advancing equity and access to care

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jay Barnett, a former NFL player turned licensed therapist, author, and nationally recognized mental health expert, has officially acquired a multi-location mental health group practice in Dallas, Texas, becoming one of the first Black male therapists in the nation to do so.In partnership with renowned faith leader, author and wellness advocate, Dr. Joel Tudman, the practice will operate across four established Dallas locations, providing accessible, culturally intelligent care for youth, adults, men, families, and underserved communities. In a field where Black men account for less than 4% of all licensed therapists nationwide, this acquisition represents a major advancement for mental health equity. Beyond clinical care, it establishes ownership and leadership in a space where the community has long been underserved.This acquisition marks a major shift in mental health accessibility and leadership, placing ownership directly in the hands of a practitioner and a team who have a respected history of serving on the frontlines of community healing. At a time when demand for care continues to rise, especially among youth and underserved populations, this move represents a bold step toward building trust, expanding access, and delivering culturally aligned mental health support at scale.“This isn’t just a business move, it’s a mission move”, said Dr. Barnett. “For years, people have trusted me with their healing process, but many still don’t trust the system. Now we’re building a system they can trust – one owned by us, for the community, rooted in healing, dignity and accessibility.”Dr. Barnett has become one of America’s most influential mental health voices within the Black community, known for making therapy culturally relevant and emotionally accessible through his Just Heal movement. His work has been featured on CBS News, The Breakfast Club, Men’s Health, and Black Enterprise, with his Just Heal with Dr. Jay podcast reaching hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners via iHeartMedia’s Black Effect Podcast Network.“Dr. Barnett and I shared a vision of bridging the gap between faith and mental wellness”, said Dr. Tudman. “Purchasing this company is more than an investment, it’s a commitment to creating a space where spiritual care and professional mental health support unite to transform lives.”_______ABOUT DR. JAY BARNETTDr. Jay Barnett is a former NFL player turned licensed therapist, speaker, and nationally recognized mental health expert. As the host of the Just Heal podcast on iHeartMedia’s Black Effect Podcast Network, he has become a leading voice in making mental wellness accessible – particularly for Black and underserved communities. Featured on platforms such as The Breakfast Club, CBS News, Men’s Health, and Black Enterprise, Dr. Jay is widely respected for reshaping narratives around masculinity, emotional healing, and identity. In addition to his clinical work, authorship, and speaking engagements, he serves as Grand Marshal for the APA Moore Initiative, advancing fair access to mental health services across the nation.ABOUT DR. JOEL TUDMANDr. Joel Tudman is a dynamic preacher, speaker, author, and leader committed to developing people in body, mind, and spirit. Known for his authentic voice and transformational messages, he travels the country preaching and speaking to thousands, empowering audiences to heal, grow, and align with their God-given purpose. with a passion for mental, spiritual, and emotional health, he has become a sought-after communicator in both church and conference settings, where his messages bridge generations and inspire lasting change.For all media inquiries and interview requests, please contact BMRPR on the information below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.