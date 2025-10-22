Gaggle’s 2025 Student Safety Report Reveals Escalating Student Crises and the Impact of Early Intervention

Student crises are rising. Gaggle’s 2025 report shows how early intervention is helping schools save lives and support student well-being.

Every alert gives educators a chance to support a student before they reach a breaking point. By combining technology with human insight, we make sure students are supported when it matters most.” — Jeff Patterson, Founder & CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaggle’s 2025 Student Safety Report shares new data on rising student safety concerns and the growing need for proactive intervention. Key findings include a 142% surge in gun-related images reported on. The report emphasizes the critical role early intervention plays in protecting student lives.During the 2024–2025 school year, Gaggle reviewed 6.9 billion pieces of student content. From that, 482,203 incidents were escalated to school districts for review. Gaggle’s Safety Team issued 26,855 emergency calls and helped districts intervene in time to save 1,088 student lives. That brings the five-year total to more than 6,300 lives saved through Gaggle’s partnership with schools.“Every alert gives educators a chance to support a student before they reach a breaking point”, said Jeff Patterson, Gaggle CEO. “By combining technology with human insight, we make sure students are supported when it matters most.”The report also demonstrates the growing impact of proactive tools. Gaggle’s Web Activity Monitoring, launched in late 2023, helped uncover 7,528 suicide-related emergencies that could have been missed. Many of these were searches or draft messages that revealed students in distress. These are all signals that might otherwise go unnoticed. Gaggle’s findings are a reminder that early warning signs are more than data, they’re calls to care, connection, and timely support.Since 1999, Gaggle has partnered with school districts to help protect student lives and lifetimes. As the leader in K-12 digital safety, Gaggle provides early warning signals and real-time support to help schools intervene before a crisis. Its suite of proactive safety solutions, including Safety Management, Therapy, ReachOut, Web Filter, and Archive enables educators to identify students in need, respond quickly, and coordinate care for students. Today, Gaggle supports over 1,500 districts and safeguards more than 6 million students nationwide. For more information, visit www.gaggle.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.