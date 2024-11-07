Gaggle’s 2024 Student Safety Report Shows Escalating Crisis in Elementary-aged Student Mental Health and Safety

Gaggle’s 2024 Student Safety Report highlights trends in self-harm & suicide among K-12 students, underscoring the role of early intervention & safety measures.

We are seeing a clear pattern: students are struggling more than ever, and early intervention and ongoing support are non-negotiable for student well-being.” — Jeff Patterson, CEO of Gaggle

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaggle , the leader in student safety and mental health solutions for K-12 schools, has released its 2024 Student Safety Report . This year’s findings reveal a troubling rise in self-harm, suicide, and violent incidents across K-12 students, with an alarming increase among elementary-aged children. The report provides insights to help district and school leaders identify and respond to key trends amid the mental health crisis in U.S. schools.The data reveal a stark reality: incidents of suicide and self-harm have risen by 10% over the past year alone and have more than doubled in the past five years. Suicide is now tragically the leading cause of death for children ages 10-14, and as such, schools face a heightened responsibility to protect their students. “Our data is both alarming and clarifying,” said Jeff Patterson, Gaggle Founder & CEO. “We are seeing a clear pattern: students are struggling more than ever, and early intervention and ongoing support are non-negotiable for student well-being.”During the 2023-2024 school year, the Gaggle Safety Team identified 484 suicide notes, marking a 76% increase among elementary students alone. The report also notes an overall 30% increase in incidents of self-harm and suicide involving elementary students. These numbers signal the importance of early monitoring and rapid response.Additional findings show that one-third of students involved in critical self-harm incidents had previously engaged in concerning online behavior. This rate increases to 35% among high school students, indicating how behavioral patterns provide insight into potential future mental health crises.In the 2023-2024 school year, Gaggle’s advanced monitoring analyzed over 6.6 billion pieces of student content. Nearly 20% of the alerts sent about concerning online activity were identified using updated terminology added to Gaggle’s safety review process, highlighting the need to keep pace with the way students communicate about these critical issues.Gaggle’s work saved 1,115 student lives during the 2023-2024 school year, reflecting the company’s commitment to meaningful, actionable intervention. “Every alert is an opportunity to help a student in crisis,” said Patterson. “Our dedication to safety is rooted in real, lifesaving actions, and our work continues to make a difference in students’ lives.”The 2024 Student Safety Report emphasizes the importance of strong safety measures, advanced technology, and compassionate human support. Schools are urged to prioritize comprehensive monitoring systems and mental health initiatives to create safe learning environments that help students thrive.Read the full report at news.gaggle.net/student-safety-report. Visit gaggle.net for more information about Gaggle and its commitment to student safety and well-being.About GaggleGaggle is the pioneer in helping K-12 districts manage student safety on school-provided technology. Using a powerful combination of machine learning and trained safety experts, Gaggle provides real-time analysis and review of students' use of online collaboration platforms, such as Google's G Suite for Education, Microsoft Office 365, and Canvas. Gaggle also offers Therapy and ReachOut services, providing licensed therapists and a 24/7 crisis support line to further support student mental health and well-being. Gaggle has been helping districts save lives, improve student mental health, and avoid tragedies since 1999.

