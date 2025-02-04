Gaggle honors Dr. Mark Shanoff as Safety-Informed Leader of the Year for his commitment to student well-being and innovative leadership in school safety.

Student safety is an evolving space. If you own student safety, don’t settle or be swayed by competing interests—your students are counting on you.” — Dr. Mark Shanoff, Superintendent of School District of Osceola County

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A visionary in student safety, Dr. Shanoff has demonstrated the transformative power of safety-informed leadership throughout his career.As a principal, he created secure learning environments that led to Edgewater High School’s graduation rate rising from 85% to 99%, national recognition at Ocoee Middle School, and his distinction as Florida’s National Distinguished Principal in 2014.As Chief Information Officer at Orange County Public Schools, he led the largest single deployment of student devices in K-12 history, deploying 114,000 devices in just seven weeks, while implementing tools like Gaggle to prioritize student safety. His work modernizing cybersecurity and IT infrastructure provided a secure and efficient foundation for the district to serve its students.Now, as Superintendent of the School District of Osceola County, he continues to champion the principles that align so closely with Gaggle’s values. He has introduced secured lobbies, piloted metal detectors, and implemented random safety searches to create schools where students and staff feel safe and supported. His collaborative approach with law enforcement ensures the district is prepared to respond to any threats, reinforcing a culture of proactive, student-centered safety.Dr. Shanoff embodies Gaggle’s mission to ensure the safety and well-being of students and schools by leveraging people and technology. His leadership serves as a model for district leaders nationwide.“Student safety is an evolving space,” he noted. “If you own student safety, don’t settle or be swayed by competing interests—your students are counting on you.”Gaggle congratulates Dr. Shanoff on this well-earned recognition and thanks him for his dedication to ensuring safe and supportive schools.About GaggleFor over 25 years, Gaggle has been the leader in helping K-12 districts keep students safe by proactively identifying and addressing potential safety concerns. Through the use of AI-powered technology and expert human review, Gaggle helps schools detect signs of self-harm, bullying, substance abuse, and potential threats, ensuring timely intervention and support. With a mission to ensure the safety and well-being of students and schools by leveraging people and technology, Gaggle has partnered with thousands of districts nationwide to protect students and save lives. For more information, visit www.gaggle.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.